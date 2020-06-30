Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative has awarded five local students scholarships to attend either a trade school or lineman school.
Luke Barnes and Tristain Pogue, both from Baker City, were recently each awarded a $5,000 OTEC scholarship to pursue a career as a lineman.
Cole Furtney of Baker City, Opie McDaniel of John Day and Tayler Wood of Baker City were each awarded a $2,500 OTEC scholarship to attend trade school.
Scholarship winners are selected by the cooperative’s board of directors from a pool of candidates from OTEC’s service territory in Baker, Grant, Harney and Union counties. Scholarship funds come from unclaimed capital credits.
Applications for both trade and lineman school scholarships are open year-round at otec.coop/scholarships.
