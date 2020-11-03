Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative is once again offering scholarships to eligible students and adults in its service territory.
Applications for OTEC scholarships are open. Scholarships are available to high school students, returning college students and adults entering educational and technical programs.
Academic scholarships are in the amount of $5,000. Four will be allocated to the OTEC-EOU Rural Scholarship Program, an exciting partnership between OTEC and Eastern Oregon University in La Grande. Four incoming EOU freshman will have the opportunity to have their entire four years of tuition and fees paid for, if they commit to attend and graduate from Eastern Oregon University.
The other academic scholarships are for graduating high school students, returning college students or adults looking to begin college.
Applications for all academic scholarships must be submitted by Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.
OTEC is also awarding two $5,000 lineman college scholarships and four $2,500 trade school scholarships. Applications to the lineman and trade school scholarships are accepted year-round and will be awarded until funds are exhausted.
“We are committed to helping our future leaders grow and our scholarship program is one way we recognize our responsibility to support the communities we serve”, said OTEC Communications Manager Joe Hathaway in a press release. “OTEC is proud to once again sponsor these educational opportunities for members and their families in Baker, Grant, Harney and Union Counties.”
Applications and specific criteria for all the OTEC scholarships are available at otec.coop/scholarships.
