Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative is seeking applications for academic, trade school, lineman college, the Washington, D.C., Youth Tour and Idaho Youth Rally scholarships from members and their families in Baker, Grant, Harney and Union counties.
Twenty-six scholarships are for academics, and this year, four of those scholarships will go to the brand new OTEC-EOU Rural Scholarship Program, a partnership between OTEC and Eastern Oregon University in La Grande. Four local EOU freshman will have the opportunity to have their entire tuition and fees paid for, if they commit to attend and graduate from Eastern Oregon University.
The other 22 academic scholarships are for $5,000 for graduating high school students and returning college students. Applications close Jan. 31.
OTEC is also awarding two $5,000 Lineman College scholarships and four $2,500 Trade School scholarships. Applications are accepted year-round.
Current high school juniors can apply for a chance to win a one-week trip to the nation’s capital to celebrate the 2020 NRECA Washington, D.C., Youth Tour from June 18-25. Over the course of the tour, four local students will get to tour historic sites and civic monuments, learn about electric cooperatives and current issues in energy and climate change legislation and also have a chance to meet Oregon’s congressional leaders. Applications for the tour close on Jan. 24.
Current high school sophomores have the chance to apply to attend the annual Idaho Youth Rally, a prestigious week-long leadership camp in Caldwell from July 6-11. Students will join other high-schoolers from around the Western states to participate in a variety of activities and classes that promote positive relationships and build skills in leadership, teamwork and perseverance. Applications close on March 1.
Applications and specific criteria are available at scholarships.otec.coop, youthtour.otec.coop and youthrally.otec.coop.
