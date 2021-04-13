75 years ago
Smallpox inoculations given to 652 persons
County Health Officer Dr. G. G. van der Vlugt, assisted by Dr. Martha, Mrs. Jessie Gardner, Mrs. Laura Collins, Mrs. E. T. Way, Mrs. Clara Inez Davis and Miss Helena Patterson gave smallpox inoculations to 652 persons during the latter part of last week at the courthouse in Canyon City. The vaccine was bought and paid for by the Grant County Health Association, and the inoculations were given without cost to the people receiving them.
50 years ago
Body of missing woman, 30, found
The body of a 30-year-old John Day woman, missing since early January, was found about 9 a.m. Thursday of last week about 5½ miles south of U.S. Highway 26 between John Day and Mt. Vernon.
The discovery was made by Dan Ellison and Tom Griffith, both of John Day. The two men were falling timber on Laurie Wyllie’s property for G. L. Pine Inc., John Day, when they found the body in melting snow, Oregon State Police said. The woman was identified as Iris Lila DeChand of 310 NW Bridge Street.
The site of the discovery was on Fall Creek, 5.6 miles south of Highway 26.
Ellison and Griffith went immediately to the office of Sheriff Tom Negus to report the finding, and an investigation has been underway since then by the State Police, assisted by the sheriff’s office. An autopsy has been performed also.
Sgt. Harold Berg of Baker, OSP district investigator, and Cpl. Reginald Madsen of the State Police Crime Laboratory, Pendleton, have been heading up the probe.
Mrs. DeChand was the wife of Virgil DeChand of John Day. The family has lived in this area about six years.
Sheriff Tom Negus issued a “missing person” notice on Mrs. DeChand several months ago which said that she had been missing since January 3, “when she left her home in John Day at approximately 1 p.m. She was last seen in Seneca, Oregon on January 4.”
25 years ago
Let the rodeos begin
The 1996 Grant County Rodeo team is ready for another big season. With two rodeos under its belt in the past month and eight scheduled from now through the second week of June, the team plans to see plenty of action. Last month the rodeo club traveled to Roseburg March 2-3, Trisha Legg took first in breakaway roping, second in barrels and pole bending and fourth in goat tying. Jean Clark placed fifth in cutting, and Marissa Finley took fifth place in breakaway roping. Legg also won girls All-Around honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.