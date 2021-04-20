75 years ago
Baseball League organized; schedule begins on May 12
Following the John Day Chamber of Commerce meeting Monday evening, representatives from various towns and communities in Grant County met for the purpose of organizing a baseball league. An executive committee was chosen, and league rules and playing regulations were drawn up and adopted. The organization is to be known as the John Day Valley Baseball League, composed of seven teams, all of which, with the exception of Spray, had representatives at the organization meeting.
Spray, although not represented, indicated by telephone a desire to enter the league and their approval of any action adopted by the other representatives present.
It was decided to start league play on May 12 with the following games scheduled: Bates at Mt. Vernon; Long Creek at Spray; Seneca at Prairie City.
50 years ago
Clean up now, firemen say
Since the season for unrestricted outside burning will soon come to an end, the John Day Volunteer Fire Department is encouraging the residents of John Day to clean up the year’s accumulation of trash and burnable materials and to dispose of them within the next two weeks.
Firemen remind those who are planning to burn to exercise caution in choosing burning locations. Fires which get out of control and cause damage to neighboring property may be cause for legal suit against the party who is doing the burning.
25 years ago
Connecting the line
Dice Construction has been working on connecting the sewer line along Highway 395 across from Grant Union High School to the Dice subdivision, located at the top of the hill across from the school. The project should be completed by the end of this week.
