75 years ago
C.W. Waterbury retires after 36 years with forest service
After 36 ½ years of employment with the Forest Service, Claude W. Waterbury will retire from his duties as Malheur forest timber sales officer and his place will be filed by Sherman Feiss who has been transferred from the Whitman National Forest in Baker, the change to take effect May 1.
Mr. Waterbury’s career has been an outstanding one in public forestry in the northwest. Most of his 36 years of service have been spent on national forests in the Blue Mountain area, notably the Malheur and Whitman. Grant County can claim the distinction of seeing both the beginning and the end of Claude’s tour of duty, his original appointment having been as a forest guard on the old Blue Mountain Reserve when he was a resident of Long Creek.
Mr. and Mrs. Waterbury plan to continue making their home in John Day for an indefinite time. It is surmised that visiting and fishing will come into the Waterbury plans as travel conditions improve.
Mr. Feiss, prior to his assignment to the Whitman forest where for the past few years he has had a similar position to the one he will hold here, served on the Malheur forest and assisted Mr. Waterbury. In his new assignment, Mr. Feiss will have charge of the timber sale to the Edward Hines Lumber Company. On this operation 80 million feet of timber is removed annually under a sustained yield program.
50 years ago
5-Year suspense ends for Baucums
A nephew of Ella Baucum of Canyon Creek, reported missing as a Navy flier over Vietnam for nearly five years, is alive and a prisoner of war in North Vietnam, his family has learned.
Adding to the drama was the report during the past week that the flier’s mother, Mrs. Walter Brulotte of Moxee, WN, had received a letter from her son.
This, according to the Baucums, is only the second piece of mail the North Vietnamese have allowed to be sent by POWs.
The flier, Navy Lt. (jg) Richard M. Brunhaver, was piloting a plane off a U.S. carrier when it was shot down over North Vietnam. Brunhaver was listed as missing and for more than 4 ½ years Mrs. Brulotte sent letters and packages, never knowing whether they were received.
Word that the flier was alive and a prisoner of war reached the family April 7 when a list of 81 POWs was made public in New York by an anti-war group, the Committee of Liaison.
Mrs. Brulotte said she had always hoped her son was a prisoner of war, but April 7 was the first time she ever had any official acknowledgement of it. Brunhaver, whose mother has remarried, is 30.
25 years ago
Finding the Easter Bunny’s hidden treasures
Youngsters on Saturday joined together for the annual Easter Egg Hunt hosted by the community of Dayville in the city park. More than 100 youngsters turned out to search for the colorful eggs and special prize eggs. Justin was helped along on his first Easter Egg Hunt adventure by his mother, Babette. His father is Jeff Larson. The Dayville Easter Egg Hunt was just one of many around the county. Prairie City and Mt. Vernon each hosted activities and the John Day Volunteer Fire Department hosted its annual hunt at Grant Union High School over Three Flags Field.
