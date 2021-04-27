75 years ago
Disappearance of Little Hinley Girl still a mystery
The fate of little Ann Hinley, 4-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. A. Hinley who has been missing for over a week, still remains a mystery, and local officials and searchers have been unable to uncover any clues as to her whereabouts.
The little girl was last seen by her mother at their trailer home in the Hill Auto Court about 11:30 a.m., Thursday of last week. A few minutes later Mrs. Hinley missed the little girl. A search was started and a few of her playthings were found along the bank of Canyon Creek behind the auto court, which led the searchers to believe that she had fallen into the water which was very high and swift, but a thorough search of the creek failed to reveal any sign of the body. Nets were placed at the mouth of the creek, also at several points in the John Day River and every effort during the past to find the little girl’s body has been unsuccessful. It was thought by some that the tiny tot might have wandered off to the hill east of the court, and searching parties have combed every foot of ground as far as Dog Creek. A search of this area was also made by airplane flying low — but not a sign or trace of the little girl has been found.
50 years ago
Naval Academy accepts Leach
Earl Thomas Leach has been accepted at the U.S. Naval Academy to join the class that will graduate in June 1975. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Leach of Prairie City. He is a senior at Prairie City High School.
25 years ago
Operation ASVAB
Seven students and four teachers and counselors from Grant County schools, along with a teacher and two students from Burns, were flown in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter to and from La Grande April 18 so they could attend a day-long “Operation ASVAB” symposium at Eastern Oregon State College, which included the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, college admissions requirements, college financial aid process, military assistance for college and the Guard Officer Leader Detachment (GOLD) program offer at EOSC.
