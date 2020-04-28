75 years ago
Farm home at Hamilton completely destroyed by fire
The farm home of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Graves was completely destroyed by fire on Thursday. The origin of the fire was unknown. The loss was partially covered by the insurance.
50 years ago
Janice Louise Davis weds Neil. J. Bauer
Baskets of yellow gladioli and white daisies decorated the sanctuary of Pendleton Episcopal Church of the Redeemer when Janice Louise Davis and Neil Jay Bauer were wed at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 22. The double-ring ceremony was read by the Rev. Dirk T. Rinehart. Miss Roberta Parent was vocalist, accompanied by Mrs. Dirk Rinehart, organist, who also played the nuptial marches.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Davis of Pendleton. Parents of the groom are Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Bauer, also of Pendleton.
Escorted to the altar by her father, and given in marriage by her parents, the bride was gowned in a sheath of bridal satin with alencon lace cage overlay which fell from an empire waist into a chapel train. Sequins and seed pearls detailed the bodice and wrists.
Her fingertip veil of silk illusion with lace applique fell from a crown of petals outlined with seed pearls. Atop a white Bible she carried yellow rosebuds and white daisies.
Mrs. Gary Jackson, Beaverton, was matron of honor for her sister. Bridesmaids were Karen Bauer, Pendleton, sister of the groom, and Andrea Magoon, Pendleton. Kellie Jackson, Beaverton, niece of the bride was flower girl. They wore matching floor-length gowns of avocado sheer over taffeta with velvet banding. Yellow daisies were entwined in their hair. The bride’s nephew, Darin Jackson, Beaverton, carried the rings.
James Cannon, Long Creek, was best man. Seating guests were Steven Davis, Pendleton, brother of the bride, and Steve McKern, Mt. Vernon, cousin of the groom.
Following the ceremony a reception was held in the parish hall with Mrs. Bob Lick, Pendleton, cousin of the bride, in charge.
Mrs. Davis chose a frock of off-white lace with yellow accessories for her daughter’s wedding. The groom’s mother wore a knit ensemble of beige with avocado pattern. Yellow rosebud corsages completed their attire.
Following a wedding trip to coastal points the couple will be at Medford while the groom completes his senior year at Southern Oregon College, Ashland. The bride has been employed at Pendleton Woolen Mills and had attended Blue Mountain Community College two years previously.
25 years ago
GCPOA begins fund-raising to aid victims
The Grant County Police Officers Associations is leading an effort to gather cash donations to assist the victims and families of the terrorist bombing of the federal building in Oklahoma City.
According to Doug Sarrett, treasurer of the GCPOA, Deputy Sheriff John Lippert made the proposal that the police officers association make an effort to help the victims of the tragedy. Many members of the association have already contributed their personal donations and are encouraging every individual, business and civic organization in the area to donate.
All monies raised will be forwarded by the GCPOA to an appropriate relief agency on behalf of the citizens of Grant County.
The police officers association is presently in the process of locating a relief agency that is offering direct assistance in Oklahoma City, rather than a national or international agency.
Donations can be made at the Grant County Federal Credit Union, Pioneer Bank, US Bank, or First Interstate Bank. Please make checks payable to “Oklahoma City Relief Fund”. Receipts will be available.
