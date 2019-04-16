75 years ago
Track and Field meets for high schools set for April 28
A. H. Haberly, superintendent of Grant Union high school, states that the date for “Grant County Field Day,” which is open to all high schools of the country, has been set for April 28. At this writing, three schools, Prairie City, Mt. Vernon and Grant Union have indicated that they will participate.
The meet will be an all-day affair, with the morning session devoted to softball games and, probably, preliminary trials in such events as the short dashes, high and broad jump and possibly the weight events. Last year, the competition was between squads chosen from the various schools participating and was not an interschool countest. The meet this year will probably be conducted the same as last year in this respect.
The boys’ track and field events will include: 50-yard dash, shot put, 880-yard run, discus, 100-yard dash, high jump, 220-yard dash, broad jump and half-mile team relay.
Girls’ events will consist of 50-yard dash, high jump, basketball throw, broad jump and 220-yard team relay
50 years ago
Janice Ogilvie marries in Corvallis ceremony
St. Mary’s Church in Corvallis was the setting for the wedding of Miss Janice Gant Ogilvie, formerly of Ontario and John Day, and John Leslie Hamstreet, formerly of Salem.
The 2-o’clock service was held on Saturday, March 15. Officiating at the ecumenical service was the Rev. Donald Durand, of St. Mary’s Church, and the Rev. John R. Stewart, of the First Presbyterian Church of Salem.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Ogilvie of Annona, Texas, formerly of John Day and Ontario. She is currently working as a secretary for the legislature in Salem.
Mr. Hamstreet is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Francis H. Hamstreet of Salem. The newlyweds have purchased a small acreage out of Annona, near the ranch of her parents, and will move there at the conclusion of the legislature.
The bride wore her mother’s wedding gown of candlelight ivory satin with lace inlay around the neckline, semi-fitted bodice, long fitted sleeves and a cathedral-length train. The cathedra-length veil of net bordered with imported lace and trimmed with rose appliques fell from a small pearl headpiece at the back of the head. The veil was made by the bride’s mother. Her bridal bouquet was an all-white cascade of gardenias, stephanotis and roses.
Mrs. Jack O’Billovitch of Eugene was the matron of honor. Miss Joan Herburger of John Day, Miss Pam Conn of Klamath Falls and Miss Susan Hamstreet, sister of the bridegroom, were the bridesmaids. Miss Cindi Ogilvie, sister of the bride, was flower girl.
all the attendants wore floor-length cage dresses of yellow chiffon embossed in a dainty pink flower pattern over bright yellow satin. Lace appliques were around the neckline and on the sleeve cuffs. Flowers were cascade arrangements of daffodils and ivy while the flower girl carried a basket of daffodils.
Jerry Jansen of Salem stood with Mr. Hamstreet as best man. Merle Cox of Bellevue, WA, David Shores of San Diego, brother-in-law of the bridegroom, and Dean and Bruce Ogilvie of Annona, brothers of the bride, were the ushers.
The couple greeted their guests in the reception room at the church. Serving the guests were Mrs. David Shores, sister of the bridegroom, Mrs. David Oakes of Ontario, aunt of the bride, Mrs. Fred McConnelee of Albany, Mrs. Anthony Yturri of Ontario and Mrs. Ray Cruden of Lake Oswego.
Guests attending from John Day were Mr. and Mrs. Vern Berry and Gay.
25 years ago
Grant will help put the country library on-line
The Upper John Day Community Development Corp. and Grant County Library Board have received a $26,815 grant to provide the library with one mainframe computer and five laptop computers and can be checked out by library users.
The grant was written by the CDC, said CDC Director Peter Dodson, and it was funded through the Region 3 Workforce Quality Commission. The commission had a total of 115,000, which it allocated to seven projects.
The library’s computer system will have both dial-in and dial-out phone capabilities to allow remote users full access to the system without physically going to the library, Dodson explained.
“It will allow library users the ability to do work processing, search libraries around the world, create data bases that can be accessed remotely, create graphics and access data bases around the world,” he said.
The system also will be fully compatible with the system used by the Grant County Education Service District thus allowing patrons to send information to individual schools.
The five laptop computers will include four IBM compatible unites and one Macintosh compatible unit. One of the five will be assigned to the library’s bookmobile and circulated throughout the county.
The compatibility of the system will be of special interest to continuing education students in the county because it will enable them to link directly through a modem with the ESD and computers at both Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton and Eastern Oregon State College in La Grande.
All five laptops include self-contained phone modems, Dodson explained. Accessing the modems to send information is as easy as unplugging a home phone and plugging the line into the computer.
Information can also be sent to the library’s mainframe computer and accompanying LaserJet printer where it can be waiting, fully printed with the latest technology, upon arrival of the user.
In addition to its word processing capabilities, the new library system also will offer a spreadsheet system for accounting uses.
And for those who aren’t quite comfortable with computers and their related technology, Dodson is working to put together a volunteer resource network that can be called upon to answer questions.
Dodson, who also serves on the library’s board of directors, said the move establish to the new computer program was anchored in the board’s ongoing commitment to modernize the library and to better serve county residents.
The Union County Education Service District also received federal grant funds that were allocated to schools in Grant, Baker, Union and Wallowa counties.
In the funds allocated to Grant County schools, Prairie City will receive one computer and one CD ROM, or a player to access Read Only Memory computer disks. Long Creek and Monument each will receive one CD ROM while Grant Union High School will receive two.
Dodson is hopeful the demand for the new computers at the library will exceed the supply to enable him to seek additional grants to expand and enhance the program.
Receipt of the Workforce Quality Grant marks a major success for the CDC, formed on a two-year trial basis to improve the quality of life and create jobs in the county.
Dodson recently completed applications for Oregon Department of Tourism Grant for Canyon City, Prairie City and the county fairgrounds.
Pending approval, grant funds for each city will be used to purchase benches as part of each community’s downtown renovation and street improvement projects while the funds for the fairgrounds are planned to help with construction of a new arena.
Dodson said a decision on those grant applications could be made as early as tomorrow.
10 years ago
Dayville bus runs into gorge
A bus driver and three children took a wild ride Monday afternoon when their school bus ran off the roadway near the junction of U.S. Highway 26 and state Highway 19, west of Dayville.
No one was injured in the incident, which occurred about 4 p.m. April 13.
Officers from the Oregon State Police and Grant County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene after getting a report of a school bus in the John Day River.
The bus didn’t reach the river, but ended up on the embankment.
Sheriff Glenn Palmer said the 2008 Bluebird bus, driven by Cheryl A. Hubbird, 50, of Dayville, was carrying three Dayville School District students, age 12 and 13, at the time of the accident.
Palmer said the bus had turned north on Highway 19 and was crossing a narrow bridge over Rock Creek, when it encountered two oncoming vehicles. The bus driver told officers she pulled toward the right to avoid hitting the oncoming vehicles, the right front tire and lug nuts brushed the guardrail. That caused the bus to veer to the right, striking the guardrail again before clearing the bridge and running about 50 feet off the right shoulder of the roadway.
The bus came to rest against a culvert, leaning precariously over the river, Palmer said.
Calling it an unfortunate mishap, he said no citations were warranted.
Oregon Department of Transportation workers responded to the scene to assist officers. The bus was left off the roadway until Tuesday, when Duncan’s Towing was to bring a crane to lift the bus back onto the highway.
According to school staff, the bus was on the end of the daily after-school run. The regular rough for the bus includes the Long View Ranch, Rock Creek and then the Tri-Creek area.
Officials said a mini-bus from the school is doing the run for now. The driver reportedly was “shook up” from the accident, but that the students were doing fine, back in school.
