75 years ago
Triplet sons born to Long Creek couple
John Porter had to buy a new, larger sized hat and Carl Driskill was taken down a notch this week, when news was received here of the birth of triplets, all boys, to Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Piquet of Long Creek on Wednesday, April 5. There have been several multiple births publicized in the metropolitan press during the past few weeks and, this event only goes to prove that Grant County is “right up and coming” and never takes a back seat to any locality.
The triplets were born in St. Anthony’s hospital at Pendleton and, at this writing, report is that the mother and babies are doing nicely. Mr. and Mrs. John Porter are the maternal grandparents.
This is the first set of triplets born to Grant County parents in more than 20 years; however, there have been several twin births in the county, the last twins having been born to Mr. and Mrs. J. Carl Driskill, November 23, 1943.
50 years ago
Car misses dog; lands in ditch
While attempting to avoid hitting a dog, a woman lost control of her car and went off a highway into a ditch. The driver was unhurt and the car was not damaged.
The driver was identified by State Police as Lavina June Catlett, 38, of Unity. The accident occurred at about 8 p.m. Tuesday just east of the city limits of Mt. Vernon on Highway 26.
Mrs. Catlett was taken to the Blue Mountain Hospital by ambulance for a check. The 1968 Camero received only a slight frontend dent.
Mrs. Catlett was eastbound when a dog suddenly darted out in front of the car.
25 years ago
Methamphetamine, marijuana seized; two women arrested
Same charges leveled in an earlier search
For the second time in three weeks, Oregon State Police officers have arrested Jill A. Magness, 32, and Kathleen Moore-Tillay, 35, on drug charges. Both are from Mt. Vernon.
Magness and Moore-Tillay, who were on conditional release from Grant County Jail following their arrest March 11 on drug charges, were booked back into the county correctional facility last Friday, April 1, after OSP officers found methamphetamine and marijuana at the couple’s residence below Mt. Vernon, according to Grant County District Attorney Ed Holpuch.
On their earlier arrest, both Magness and Moore-Tillay were charged with possession of a controlled substance; manufacture of a controlled substance; and conspiracy to delivery a controlled substance for their possession of the methamphetamine. The same charges were filed for their possession of marijuana. Magness also faces two first-degree charges of child neglect and Moore-Tillay faces one first-degree charge of child neglect.
Following their arrest Friday, Magness and Moore-Tillay again were charged with possession of a controlled substance; manufacture of a controlled substance; and conspiracy to delivery a controlled substance for their possession of the methamphetamine. Each also faces an additional violation for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
Justice of the Peace Jan Lowerance ordered Magness and Moore-Tillay held on $100,000 bail. The pair’s children have been in Children’s Services Division-monitored foster care since their first arrest.
Holpuch said the investigation by the state police is investigating.
