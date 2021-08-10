75 years ago
Betty Welch chosen Queen of County Fair
A very important announcement has just been released for all the “Fair” minded people in that the Committee has selected Miss Betty Welch as the Queen of the 1946 Grant County Fair.
Miss Welch, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. D. Welch of John Day, is a graduate of Grant Union High School. Betty is 18 years old and anticipates attending Oregon State College this fall. For the past several years she has owned her own horse, which she cares for herself. Miss Welch has shown a great deal of interest in horse back riding and is a charter member of the Grant County Riding Club.
There are to be four attendants to the Queen to be chosen from other parts of the county, announcements of which will be in a later issue of this paper.
50 years ago
‘Huey’ goes to work
This large helicopter, a Bell 205-A, is the same ship as the “Huey” used as a gun ship in Vietnam. It is powered by a 15,000 horsepower jet engine, which enables it to carry heavy loads at fairly high speeds. The “Huey” took men and supplies to the Cabin Creek Fire last week 3 miles south of Aldrich Mountain in about 30 minutes. It would have taken the crew over three hours to drive and walk to the same spot. In another quick trip it took a four-man crew to a small clearing near Eagle Creek and returned to John Day in 27 minutes.
25 years ago
Lightning touches off fires
Lightning storms on July 26 through July 30 have ignited about 30 fires on the Malheur National Forest. Most of these fires are small, ranging from a spot to one acre.
The fires are primarily distributed across the east side of the forest. With continued hot, dry weather, firefighting forces are expected to be busy. Currently, 15 people, several airplanes, one helicopter, and bulldozers are assigned to the fires.
Two fires within the Strawberry Wilderness are being managed as prescribed natural fires.
This means that the fires will be monitored while burning within the pre-determined area. If the fires grow in size and approach that perimeter then suppression action will be taken.
Recreationists and other forest users are urged to be especially careful while driving, as there are many firefighting vehicles on the road. The wilderness remains open, and trailheads will be posted with current information.
