75 years ago
Ritter man wins Combat Infantryman’s Badge
Private First Class Elmer Lippert of Ritter, Oregon, has been awarded the Combat Infantryman’s Badge for exemplary performance of duty in action against the Japanese. He has been previously awarded the Expert Infantryman’s Badge, given for meeting the highest standards of the American Infantryman.
Private First Class Lippert is a veteran of three campaigns and since February has been participating in the Philippines Liberation Campaign, seeing action in the rugged mountainous regions of Northern Luzon.
He is eligible to wear the Asiatic-Pacific Overseas Ribbon with two battle stars and the Philippine Liberation Ribbon with one battle star.
Private First Class Lippert, who is with the 123rd Infantry, entered the army on Sept. 29, 1942
50 years ago
And here we have...
On his recent visit here, Durante, an official of The Bourbon Institute, purchased for $150 seven mixed bottles of bourbon, made in 1913 and bottled in 1917, for use at a press party he plans when an article on the bourbon find is published in a national magazine. Seventy-three pre-prohibition bottles of bourbon were found in the old structure and Durante learned of the discovery some months ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.