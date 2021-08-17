75 years ago
Fair Princess Chosen
One of the four princesses to attend Queen Betty Welch at the Grant County Fair was chosen this week, it was announced Wednesday by the Fair Queen Committee. The princess chosen is Caroline Deardorff, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Deardorff or Prairie City. Miss Deardorff was born and raised at Prairie City and is a graduate of Prairie High School.
50 years ago
National Guard band to play here
Appearing in John Day on Aug. 25 will be the 234th Oregon Army National Guard Band, one of the most versatile units in the Oregon National Guard troop lists.
This unit was one of the first organizations assigned to the state after World War II and the first unit to win the coveted Eisenhower Trophy as the most outstanding National Guard unit in the state.
The 234th Army Band is capable of performing as pure military marching band, concert band, dance orchestra or musical specialty group. Its assigned strength is one warrant officer (band leader and commanding officer) and 28 enlisted musicians. Location of the band is at Portland. The bandmaster is Chief Warrant Officer Earl D. Barton of Portland.
25 years ago
Evacuation plan readied for Spray as Wheeler Point blaze continues
As of Monday morning, the Wheeler Point Fire, located 15 miles east of Fossil, had consumed more than 20,000 acres of public and private land.
The fire, burning unchecked in portions of Wheeler County, has destroyed 18 buildings. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The fire was detected at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, and quickly grew to 7,000 acres by 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
As of Monday afternoon, approximately 70% of the fire was lined with no estimated time of containment.
Approximately 500 firefighters are battling the fire. It is a cooperative incident management effort with personnel from the Oregon Department of Forestry, the Forest Service, state fire marshal, Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office, Wheeler County Search and Rescue, fire departments from Fossil and Spray, Boise Cascade and Kinzua Corporation, as well as private logging and firefighting contractors.
No injuries have been reported. Approximately 35 homes have been evacuated. No further evacuations were planned as of Monday afternoon, although a contingency evacuation plan for Spray is developed.
Spray lies about 4 miles south of the fire.
The Wheeler Point Fire is one of several fires burning out of control in Eastern Oregon.
