75 year ago
Captain Harvey Wright now in Munich, Germany
Mrs. Harvey Wright, who is temporarily making her home at Salem where she is employed at Selective Service headquarters, writes that her husband, Captain A. H. Wright, formerly principal of Grant Union High School, is now stationed in Munich, Germany, his address having changed three times right after the European affair was over. He is with Military Government. She states that Captain Wright in his letters says, “The country is beautiful,” and it sounds as if he is doing a little of everything, including being a dog catcher. “I am still keeping busy on the job,” Mrs. Wright adds, “But hope it won’t be necessary to keep this institution going for very long.”
50 years ago
Fair booster
Acting as though he loves the attention, Ray Galbraith of Prairie City receives his 1970 Grant County Fair button from Queen Karen Officer of Izee and Princesses Janice Chapman of Prairie City and Judy Norden of Monument.
The girls sold the $1 blue on yellow buttons during Saturday’s Sidewalk Sale in John Day. Asked how sales were going, the girls commented, “Not too well. Many people say it’s too early.” It’s not so, they added, noting that the fair starts just around the corner on Sept. 4.
