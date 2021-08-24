75 years ago
Dayville girl chosen for Fair Queen’s Court
The selection of another “Fair Princess”, Jeanette George of Dayville, was announced this week by committee. Miss George, who will be one of the four attendants to Queen Betty, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry George and attends Dayville High School.
50 years ago
Bighorn sheep released here
Canyon Mountain became Oregon’s fourth bighorn sheep area Monday afternoon as Oregon Game Commission personnel and Malheur National Forest staffers cooperated in releasing 21 sheep at the Berry Ranch on U.S. Highway 395.
The sheep quickly took off and headed up the mountain.
Other bighorn sheep areas in Oregon are Hart Mountain in Lake County, the Steens Mountains in Harney County and the Owyhees.
Denney reported that he has been working on the game transplanting operation since 1966. The mountain sheep, once virtually extinct, are expected to thrive in the wilderness area in which they were headed.
Although occasional sheep permits are issued to hunters, sheep numbers are watched carefully by Game Commission personnel to keep their number in proper balance.
25 years ago
The gridiron guys are back
If you felt a nip in the air this past week, it signaled fall is close. With the fall weather also comes football. Grant Union High School players were starting daily doubles Monday with 30-plus boys signed up and new head coach Brian Bent taking over the reins for the Prospectors. The first game is at Wilsonville Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
