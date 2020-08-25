75 year ago
USS Missouri to be scene of historic Japanese surrender
The United States Navy’s mighty 45,000-ton battleship, the USS Missouri, will end her World War II career in a blaze of glory, September 2, 1945, in Tokyo Bay, when she serves as the scene of the historic unconditional surrender of Japan to the Untied Nations. Proudly bearing the name of the home state of President Harry S. Truman, the fighting USS Missouri has been named by General Douglas MacArthur, Supreme Allied Commander, as the locale of the formal ending of the war in the Pacific. Fleet Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, Commander-in-Chief of the United States Pacific Fleet and Pacific Ocean Areas, will sign for the United States, General of the Army MacArthur for the Allied forces which fought in the Pacific. The USS Missouri was launched January 29, 1944. Construction was ordered June 12, 1940. Her keel was laid on January 6, 1941, at the New York Navy Yard.
50 years ago
Bronze Star to Gubser
Spec. 5 William H. Gubser, son of Mr. and Mrs. Archie H. Gubser of John Day, recently received the Bronze Star medal near Tay Ninh, Vietnam.
He was presented the Bronze Star medal for distinguishing himself through meritorious service in connection with military operations against hostile forces in Vietnam. The medal, adopted in 1944, recognizes outstanding achievement.
Spec. 5 Gubser received the award while assigned as a security guard in the Nui Ba Den Provincial Company of the 25th Infantry Division’s 1st Brigade. He entered the Army in February 1969 and completed basic training at Fort Ord, California.
The 20-year-old soldier also holds the Silver Star, the Air Medal and three awards of the Army Commendation Medal, one for heroism.
