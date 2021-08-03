75 years ago
Craddock Ranch in Silvies Valley sold
The Craddock Ranch in Silvies Valley dating back to 1884 and a widely known eastern Oregon cattle property, changed hands in a deal completed here last weekend. The seller was Chester Craddock and the purchaser was G. N. Jameson of Burns, acting for C. A. Rodgers and associated meat and livestock men at Oakland, California. The Craddock properties total 12,500 acres of deeded land. The deal also included 700 head of Craddock’s highly valued Angus cattle, horses and ranch equipment.
Mr. Craddock has not announced future plans. The new owners are to take possession Oct. 15.
50 years ago
‘Copter crash causes fatality
One man was killed and two persons were injured Saturday morning when a contract helicopter working for the Oregon State Forestry Department on a forest fire spotting operation crashed and burned northwest of Mt. Vernon.
The crash scene was about 8 miles up Belshaw Creek north of the Anthony Tirico Ranch.
The crash victim was Dale Frischknecht, an employee of Henderson Aviation of Springfield. Al Neumann of Canyon City, a state forestry staffer, and Frank Gammicchia, an Oregon State University student, were hurt in the mishap.
Initial investigation of the crash was carried out by Sheriff Tom Negus and the Oregon State Police. A Federal Aviation Agency investigation is normal following all crashes.
Neumann and Gammicchia were hospitalized with minor injuries. The Grant County Volunteer Ambulance, manned by Lorene Allen and Edith Round, stood by at the Moon Creek Bridge but was not needed at the crash scene.
25 years ago
Putting the sock into soccer
Chuck Hart, head coach at Clark Community College in Vancouver, Washington, held his annual soccer camp at the Seventh Street Complex in John Day last week. More than 60 kids turned out for the week-long camp to practice on skills and communication It is the third year that Hart has led the camp along with the players he brought to assist from Clark. He also has camps in Portland and in Washington.
