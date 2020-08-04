75 years ago
Lieutenant Jack Kuhl awarded Silver Star for gallantry in action in Italy
Jack L. Kuhl, 01327360, Second Lieutenant, Infantry, 85th Mountain Infantry, United States Army. For gallantry in action on 15 April 1945, near Mt. Della Spe, Italy. In the attack of a strongly defended mountain position, a company of infantry came under heavy mortar, machine gun and small arms fire, which inflicted heavy casualties and wounded the company commander. Though Second Lieutenant Kuhl was also wounded, he quickly assumed leadership of the unit and led them on. Spotting two machine guns that were particularly damaging to his company, he exposed himself to their fire to emplace his own two machine guns in a position from which they were able to neutralize the enemy fire and allow the company to clear the enemy from several buildings, inflicting many casualties on the hostile force. Reorganizing in the shelter of his newly won positions, he established defenses and succeeded in regaining contact with one element which had become detached from the main body during the terrific fight. The he directed covering artillery fire which enabled his forward elements to join his group. When he was ordered to withdraw, he remained to the last, preventing disorganization and seeing that the wounded were evacuated. By his splendid and intelligent leadership, assumed at the height of the hard fought battle, and his inspiring and gallant deeds performed despite painful injuries, Second Lieutenant Kuhl demonstrated the finest qualities of the service, and his heroism is truly worthy of perpetuation in the highest traditions of the United States Army. Entered the service from Prairie City, Oregon.
Shortly after being awarded the Silver Star, Jack, who is a son of Mr. and Mrs. P. J. Kuhl, was promoted to the rating of First Lieutenant. He is still in Italy, with 85th Mountain Infantry at Udine. Both Lieutenant Kuhl and Lieutenant Dalton Clark, his boyhood companion and son of Mr. and Mrs. Sterling Clark, were awarded the Purple Heart. Clark, who with his parents formerly lived on Indian Creek near the Kuhl ranch, was also promoted recently from the rating of Second Lieutenant to that of First Lieutenant.
50 years ago
Heading Out
Boys scouts from Prairie City Troop No. 893 prepare to depart for their Wallowa Lake summer camp early Sunday morning along about 3 O’Clock. The group, about 13 strong, will attend the two-week encampment with other Scouts from the Eastern Oregon scouting councils, learning wood and camp-crafts and aquatic skills. Hikes into the Eagle Cap Wilderness Area are also planned. Ed Blair and Jack Pickle of Prairie City provided transportation and leadership for the boys.
