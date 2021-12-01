Prairie City Wranglers President Jerry Maley (far left) poses with the five winners of belts awarded by the Wranglers for the past summer competition, Ed Mott, Phil Newton, Jim Cole, Marcy Gibbs and Marvin Gibbs.
Grant County gets national publicityIn the current issue of the National Geographic magazine the featured article deals with Oregon, its industries and scenic wonders. The article is supplemented with many fine pictures, and Grant County was not overlooked, there being a full page picture of one of the Oliver herds of cattle with Herman Oliver leading the drive. Other mentions of this county and the John Day Valley in the article included that of the Dayville fossil beds, the huge stand of yellow pine timber, and told of Canyon City once being the home of Joaquin Miller, the poet of the Sierras, and of his old cabin which still stands in Canyon City.
50 years ago
Wranglers honor top jackpot ropersThe Prairie City Wranglers had their annual Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday, Nov. 21, at the American Legion hall in Prairie City. There were approximately 60 members and guests present.
The following buckles were presented to the winners from the summer jackpot ropings: Marcy Gibbs, barrel racing buckle; Marvin Gibbs, junior novice team roping buckle; Jim Cole, novice buckle; Ed Mott, open team roping buckle; and Phil Newton, calf roping buckle.
25 years ago
Strangers draw suspicion and Sheriff’s DepartmentTwo men came to town.
It was late on a cold and miserable evening.
They told the locals they had walked from Ritter, where they had car trouble. The locals didn’t find their story too plausible. The men weren’t wearing coats.
The agitated men claimed they needed gas and a ride back to Ritter. This was arranged with another townsman.
Suspicions grew.
A patrol car zips through town, lights flashing. The siren breaking the night’s silence.
Suspicions confirmed.
The next patrol car to drive past was flagged down. After describing the nervous strangers, the observant locals directed the officer to the two men at a nearby location, where they were arrested without incident.
Unknown to the townspeople, the strangers were alleged car thieves — who, before abandoning a vehicle in Ritter, had engaged the flashers on the stolen pickup. Someone reported finding it. The officers responded.
End of story? Grant County Sheriff’s Department arrests Jason Paulso for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony driving while suspended and four Umatilla County warrants. The other man, Francis Ashby, is arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
