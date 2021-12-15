75 YEARS AGO
Breeding Program gets new 4-H Club emphasis
The 4-H club member in each Oregon county who develops the best livestock breeding program will receive a scholarship to the 1947 4-H club summer school at O.S.C., announced L.J. Allen, acting state club leader. The awards are sponsored by Safeway Stores.
Winners will be selected by county committees on the basis of project work, management of livestock projects, completeness and accuracy of record books, participation in club activities, and the qualifications of the candidate as revealed through an interview.
These annual scholarship awards for livestock breeding projects represent an important addition to the program of club training, Allen commented. Wartime emphasis was on market stock projects — baby beeves, fat lambs, and fat hogs. The new awards for breeding stock projects will focus attention on the long-time benefits that these projects provide by encouraging the club member to start a herd that can be continued and developed in adult life.
50 YEARS AGO
Mount Vernon Grange gives cash to ambulance
Just about eight months old now as an operational unit, the Grant County Volunteer Ambulance Service received a $100 gift from the Mt. Vernon Grange Friday night.
Ambulance Board member Merven Schouten, John Day, told the Grangers it was the ambulance unit’s first donation from a community. The money will be used to buy a converter to modify the vehicle’s 12-volt electrical system so 110-volt medical apparatus on emergency equipment can be plugged in, he said.
Schouten said the power would permit transporting an infant in an incubator or the use of power saws to cut victims from wrecked autos, for example.
Another equipment need of the volunteer unit is a portable suction unit for patients with respiratory troubles, he added.
Dick Lawton made the presentation on behalf of the Grange. Mrs. Mary McKern, Grange master, said the ladies of the Grange raised the funds catering the monthly dinner meetings of the Christian Women’s Club.
Schouten explained the function of the Ambulance Board and introduced three drivers who were present, Howard Daggett, Bill Dalrymple and Cliff Stull, and Jean Dayton, an attendant.
The ambulance is a county volunteer service, he said. “When you call and need them, they’ll be there,” he added.
Daggett said the unit has traveled some 11,000 miles, to date, and has responded to about 150 calls. A charge for services is made, he continued, to help pay the operating expenses of the ambulance and to build a reserve for a new vehicle.
Drivers and attendants are on call for 12-hour shifts for a week at a time, and six teams and a comparable number of backup teams are trained and on schedule, he said. Noting that many of the volunteers are federal and state employees subject to transfer, Daggett observed that new volunteers will have to be trained periodically to provide replacements.
The presentation was made during the Mt. Vernon Grange’s Christmas program, preceded by a potluck dinner. Members of the Grange inspected the ambulance as it stood by outside the door.
