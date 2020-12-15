75 years ago
Grant High to Play Bulldogs at Baker
The Grant Union High hoopsters will travel to Baker to play the Baker High Bulldogs, in a return battle tonight. The first game having been lost to the strong Baker team, 41 to 16.
The following night the Prospectors will have their hands full when they play the surprisingly strong Crane High team, last year’s runners-up in the district tournament. Crane will be playing “heads-up” ball, to revenge the shellacking Grant gave them in the final game of the tournament.
50 years ago
Youngren goes 9 for 9 in Dayville tilt
Coach Ben Breon’s Devils rolled over visiting Culver Saturday night by a 63-51 score.
“We played good ball, especially in the fourth quarter,” commented Breon, “but we still need work, mainly on our shooting.”
Paul Youngren led the Devils with 23 points and made nine out of nine free throws in the fourth quarter. Culver’s high scorer had 26 points.
Dayville Scoring: Johnson 1, Rothell 15, Bond 8, Youngren 23, Barry 14, Cole 2.
The score by quarters:
Dayville: 16, 14, 21, 12–63
Culver: 14, 12, 12, 13–51
25 years ago
Biologists carefully watch Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep
Biologists carefully watch Rocky Mountain bighorns for signs of Pasteurella Haemolytica, a deadly and highly infectious pneumonia that has already claimed one third of a wild sheep herd just across the border in Washington. So far, no Oregon bighorns have shown any indications of having the infection.
