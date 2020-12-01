75 years ago
Several mining operations resumed
The following is taken from the “Oregon Mining News” section of the November issue of the Ore-Bin, official publication of the State Department of Geology & Mining Industries:
The bucketline dredges owned by the Sunshine Mining Company, Burnt River Division, and the Western Dredging Company have resumed operations on Burnt River near Whitney and at Mt. Vernon on the John Day River, respectively.
The Pyx Mine, Greenhorn area, Grant County, is being opened up by Dr. Young and Jess Edwards of Baker. Frank Klein, with a small crew is sinking a new shaft. It is planned to continue this work throughout the winter.
The Associated Dredging Company is installing a dragline on lower Burnt River, Baker County. The work is under the joint direction of Mr. W. A. Hilliard and Mr. Ira Proud.
The Argonaut Mine, in the Bourne area west of Baker, has been taken over by Washington D.C. interests, and will be operated as the AMOL (Argonaut Mine, Oregon Ltd.) Organization plans included construction of a 50-ton mill. The company was formed through the efforts of Col. Frank M. Arthur and Mr. John Arthur.
The Enterprise Mining Company, Oakland, California, is planning to test placer ground in Eagle Valley, Baker County.
Chadwell Brothers are cleaning out the old McGee Mine on East Eagle Creek, Baker County, for the purpose of sampling.
50 years ago
What shall we do this year
Opening up Christmas decorations at Mountain View Country Club last week, decorations co-chairman Jerry Mosgrove and Arlo Lee ponder how to decorate the club room for the annual open house Saturday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Women’s Golf Association board members will serve as official hostesses and the public is invited to attend. The club’s December party, featuring live music for dancing and a free breakfast, will follow the open house.
25 years ago
Lady Pros buck Mustangs, drop squeaker to Eagles
The Lady Prospectors breezed past Crane 64-51 Friday and dropped a squeaker to Joseph 59-53 Saturday in its first action of the season at the Prospector Classic.
Grant Union had its way with the Crane Mustangs Dec. 1 behind a big night from Regina Cooper, who scored 22 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and stole eight balls for the Pros.
The Pros led 29-22 at halftime before distancing themselves in the third and final quarters.
“The entire team played excellent defense and we came away with a lot o steals off our defensive press,” said Prospectors coach Matt Thatcher, whose team racked up 20 steals.
Other leaders for the Pros included Lisa Officer with 10 points and Marti Dobyns added 10 points off the bench.
Grant Union jumped out to a 20-6 in the first quarter lead against Joseph Saturday in the tournament championship contest, but couldn’t hold on as the Eagles outscored the Prospectors 26-9 in the second period. Grant Union rebounded in the third quarter to take a 41-40 edge, but the Eagles put up 19 points to the Pros 12 in the final period.
“The main thing that hurt us against Joseph was free throws,” explained Thatcher. “They went 25 of 32 from the line and we were 7 of 20. That was the major difference in the game.”
Mandy Weaver shot 75 from the field and scored 22 points to lead the Pros with Cooper adding 12 points and 12 rebounds. Janelle Steinmetz chipped in 10 points and Officers had 5 points and 7 rebounds.
