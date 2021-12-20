$25,000 savings found in aged Galena miner’s cabin A fortune in stocks and bonds and living on a diet of beans and rice was the life history of aged John Person, 84, uncovered when he was recently removed from his cabin home in the now deserted mining camp of Galena and placed in the Blue Mountain General Hospital for treatment.
A nephew of the old gentleman recently went to John’s cabin to see how he was, and found him lying in a snow bank near the cabin; reportedly he had lain there for 24 hours, but authorities state that he is coming our of the exposure well. On being moved from the cabin Mr. Person insisted on taking a small wooden box with him. When that was opened it was found to contain $25,000 in stocks and bonds.
Seemingly John loved that money more than the comforts of a good home and good food. A miser and a miser right.
John, as he is best known in that isolated section, was born in Sweden, came to Galena during the gold rush of the ‘70s. He engaged in mining for some years, later followed the stock raising business. He has never married. He has two nephews, John and George; the former has been appointed guardian to care for the old gentleman and his fortune.
50 YEARS AGO
Yuletide VersesListen, my friends and you shall hear,
of some “Santa Helpers” without reindeer,
Those trucks covering miles, whether cloudy or clear,
Through the midnight hours, when “our sleep is dear.”
He charges through snowdrifts, and ice on the road,
The screeching of winds blowing, the blizzard so cold,
Now, the windshield is freezing, “Defroster! Take hold!”
“My schedule is slipping, like this truck, on the road!”
“Now engine! Please dash on! Please dance on, and prance! — what a vixen!”
“Oh, come on you Comet and Cupid — like blixen!”
Heed not his load — 25 thousand pounds.
‘Tis much more than we usually carry around.
For this season is Holy. It brings all such joy.
So, we share it by giving, to honor “The Boy,”
Whom God sent down to us, His only Son,
The baby in the manger. The star still shines down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.