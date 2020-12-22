75 years ago
Santa will make his appearance Christmas Eve at community tree
Christmas Eve, of course, is the customary time for old Santa Claus to make his appearance and in John Day he is going to make he is going to make a special stop at the Community Christmas Outdoor Christmas Tree Festivities at 8:00 o’clock on Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24th. The jolly old fellow has assured the Chamber of Commerce, sponsors of the annual Community Christmas Tree in John Day, that he will be on hand with a sack of candy and nuts for every child in the community.
All of the children – and mothers and fathers, too. Be at the big tree to welcome St. Nick. Don’t forget the hour – 8:00 o’clock, and the date, Monday, Dec. 24th.
50 years ago
Savages hand Bears first league loss
The scrappy and eager Mt. Vernon Bears were unable to avoid losing to the powerful Monument Savages here Friday night, as Monument won a 71-48 contest.
The Savages took an early lead and held it. Ed Hunt led Mt. Vernon with 16 counters, and George Swan and Chet Rule each scored 12. The Bears showed they have the makings of a good team and will be tough later on, however.
Sheldon Hutchison was Monument’s big gun with 20 points. Robert Scott scored 16 and Jerry Boyer 12.
The score by quarters:
Monument: 19, 26, 18, 8 – 71
Mt. Vernon: 10, 6, 11, 21 – 48
MONUMENT SCORING: Scott Smith 8, Jim Neel, 2, Robert Scott 16, Frank Sampley 3, Jerry Boyer 12, Sheldon Hutchison 20, Tom Campbell 2, Mike Murphy 4, Stanley Mills 1, Stanley Forrest 1.
MT. VERNON SCORING: George Swan 12, Chet Rule 12, Ed hunt 16, Ed Foster 2, Clayton Reinertson 3, Walt Osborne 3.
25 years ago
Honkers fly by Lady Pros 66-44
The Lakeview Honkers flew north and put on more defensive pressure than the Lady Prospectors could handle en route to a 66-44 win at Grant Union Friday.
The Honkers led 12-7 after the first quarter of play and 33-24 at halftime before opening the third period with a full-court defensive press that forced Grant Union into frequent turnovers. Lakeview extended its lead to 56-32 at the end of three.
“That was the quarter we go out-manned, so to speak,” said Prospectors coach Matt Thatcher, whose team gave the ball away more than 30 times in the contest. “You’re not going to win too many games with that many turnovers.”
Regina Copper and Alyse Nicodemus led Grant Union with 12 points each and Cooper pulled down eight rebounds going against Lakeview’s 6-1 Tonya Knox, which Thatcher added was a great job on Cooper’s part. Mandy Weaver and Linda Lundblad had six points each and Jami Deming chipped in three.
After a 2-3 start this preseason Thatcher credits his team with a great effort, adding Lakeview coach commented on that as well.
“He said he admired our girls in the fact that they never gave up,” said Thatcher. “That’s what I appreciate about them. They played hard from start to finish.”
A new system and new coach will take a little longer as far as working the bugs out, added Thatcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.