It was stated this week by Paul Rix that he and his associate Bill Hudson have sold the Joaquin Miller Resort property on Canyon Creek to a party from California whose name was not revealed. It was stated that the new owner plans on operating the Resort as a boys camp, however, full particulars were not available.
Mr. Rix and Mr. Hudson acquired the popular recreational center about a year ago.
50 YEARS AGO
Scots dance to bagpipes
As young people waited patiently for “their” kind of music Saturday night at the annual Dayville ScotsAmerican dance, members of the county’s declining Scots population made a grand march to bagpipe music by George Jamieson of Condon and — joined by others — danced to “American” tunes by Caeser McKrola’s Orchestra. It was snowy outside and the hall chilly — at first. But the evening warmed up as everyone danced.
25 YEARS AGO
Tigers pound Spray Eagles
A slow first half was put behind the Tigers as they scorched the visiting Eagles in the third and fourth quarters.
Senior Jeff Thomas and Bob Martin led Dayville-Monument after sluggish first-half starts. Thomas was benched with three fouls five minutes into the first quarter and Martin scored only four points, all in the opening period, as the Tigers trailed the Eagles 8-6 after the first quarter and 24-18 at the half.
“In the first half we were lethargic and we weren’t moving quickly or moving the ball with crisp passes,” Tigers coach Skip Inscore said.
Thomas scored his 18 points in the third and fourth quarters and Martin hit three three-point shots, adding 17 points in the second half.
“Bob (Martin) is starting to take on the leadership role and we need that from him, “Inscore said. “He stole the ball and made some three-pointers. The kids look to him to get energy.”
After trailing by as many as 10 in the first half, Dayville-Monument rallied and regained the lead 38-36 on a Martin three-pointer to end the third quarter. The Eagles never were within four points for the rest of the game.
Martin led the Tigers with 21 points and had three rebounds and two assists. Thomas added 13 rebounds and two blocks, Stoney Geinger scored six points and had nine assists, Mike Meyers had eight points and four rebounds, Scott Bilyeu had four points and six rebounds, and Eddie Mund had four assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.