75 YEARS AGO
Long Creek couple purchase
well-known ranch property
Mr. And Mrs. Wayne Chapman, formerly of Long Creek, have purchased the Carl Jensen Ranch, one-half mile north of Pilot Rock on the 395 highway. For the past three years they have farmed the ranch and operated a dairy for Jess Foster who had the place leased. Mr. and Mrs. Chapman sold their house and lots in Long Creek to Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Chapman of that city.
50 YEARS AGO
Paulina rancher gets 50-year pin
Melvin Weberg, a Paulina-area rancher with holdings in Crook and Grant counties, was welcomed into the 50-year circle of Canyon City Lodge No. 34, AF&AM, at a dinner at the Ye Olde Castle, John Day, Tuesday evening.
Weberg, a Crook County commissioner, joined the lodge March 10, 1917. He received his 50-year pin from Ray Brisbois of Canyon City, past district deputy, and Dick Duckett of Bates. Two other 50-year members of the lodge were present for the rites. They were Harry Allen of Canyon City, who became a 50-year member in 1963, and Leo Gunther of John Day, whose 50-year anniversary was Nov. 12 of this year.
Following the dinner, lodge members adjourned to Fraternal Hall, Canyon City, to elect officers.
Chester Bennett Jr. was elected lodge worshipful master in the elections. Three other new officers are Joseph H. Parsons, senior warden; Floyd Bliss, junior warden; and Oliver Campbell, treasurer. Reelected secretary was George Benson.
25 YEARS AGO
Prairie City grad to play
in NAIA nationals
A former Prairie City student will be competing at the NAIA Division II Volleyball Nationals Dec. 4-7.
Michelle Burge, who graduated from Prairie City High School in 1994, is starting for Northwest Nazarene College, which advanced to the final round of volleyball playoffs Nov. 23.
Northwest Nazarene defeated Western Washington at Willamette University in Salem to take third at the Pacific Northwest Regionals Championship Nov. 22-23. Burge was named to the all-tournament regionals team.
Burge’s team advanced to the regionals after defeating Western Oregon State College at the Conference Tournament Nov. 16-17 in Monmouth.
Nationals will be held at Point Loma Nazarene College in San Diego. This is the farthest Northwest Nazarene has advanced in its playoff history.
Burge transferred to Northwest Nazarene College this year after playing two years in Pasco, Wash., at Columbia Basin Community College. There she set team career and single-season records in kills and was named to the all-star first team both years. She was selected to the All-Cascade Conference first team this season after Northwest Nazarene College captured the Cascade Conference championship.
