75 years ago
Mercury hits near zero
Grant County, like all of the Northwestern states, has experienced a real spell of winter weather during the past week, with frequent snow storms and the temperature dropping down to near zero. Thursday morning at John Day the mercury dropped to 5 degrees above zero, according to one thermometer; another registered zero straight up, and still another hit 6 below. Anyway, it was cold enough.
50 years ago
Prospectors make impressive showing in hoop debut
The Grant Union Prospectors made a very good showing against Heppner’s Mustangs Saturday, at home, as they almost closed a 13-point Heppner lead in a frantic final few minutes.
Heppner won the non-conference game 64-63.
Sharpshooting by Neil Heyn, who made 21 points during the evening, helped Grant take an 18-17 lead at the quarter mark. The score was knotted 33-all at the half.
Heppner outscored the Prospectors 31-10 in the third period and appeared headed for a sure win.
But the scrappy Prospectors five rallied in the final canto and outscored the visitors two to one. Bad passes, which plagued the home team all evening, proved to be their undoing in the final seconds and Heppner walked off the floor with the narrowest of margins.
Heyn, Ken Mills, Gordon Beil, Greg Eddy and Bill Shanley started for the Prospectors. However, each member of the squad of 10 got in a quarter or more of ball.
Coach Don Jones, pointing to statistics, said the game was lost on free throws. The mustangs hit 24 of 50 for a .490 average while the Grant forces were 15 of 33 for a 47% mark. Grant scored 24 field shots to Heppner’s 20.
In rebounding, the teams were well matched, Heppner grabbing 48 to Grant’s 47. Eddy led in rebounding with 13. Beil collared 8 and Ron Lundbom and Mills got 7 each.
Jones said the Prospectors were handicapped by their lack of practice and also by the high number of fouls called. Mills, Beil and Lundbom all left the game via the five foul exit.
Though his squad is young and not fully experienced, it will improve, Jones said.
25 years ago
Lady Mountaineers fillet Redsides 46-22
Bad weather couldn’t keep the Lady Mountaineers away from their second win in the pre-league season as they plastered the Wasco County junior varsity squad 46-22.
Icy rains kept some of the teams away from the Sherman County Tournament Friday and Saturday and gave Long Creek only one opponent — the Redsides. It didn’t take long as the Mountaineers filleted the Wasco County team beginning with a 17-5 first quarter.
“Things are starting to come on,” said Mountaineers coach Dave Barthlow. “It was a game where everyone got to see a lot of playing time. The starters were only in for two quarters.”
Sierra Drake led Long Creek with 12 points followed by Kellie Bennett and Sally Weissenfluh with eight each. Amy Hunt and Drake had six rebounds, Robin Brooks pulled down five and Heather Denton and Weissenfluh had four boards each.
