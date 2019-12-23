10 Years ago
Award time
Several elementary students at Prairie City School received either student of the month certificates or academic achievement awards for the first quarter of 2009-2010, during an assembly in early November: front row, from left, Dorran Wilson, Tiler Voigt, Rilee Emmel, Peyton Neault, Katie Hire, Paige Gerry, Seth Moore, Haley Pfefferkorn and Dylan Propeck; back row, Sierra Dahlen, Marnie Woodbury, Brianna Zweygardt, Cynthia Griego, Kody Propeck, Klay McGill and Megan Camarena.
25 Years Ago
Area Wood Carver Blends imagination, Skill
The next time you look at a log before you chop it up or throw it into the fire, think of what shape it could take with a little imagination and skill.
A John Day resident, Dave Ellis, is putting a childhood hobby of wood working into a profession this holiday season. “I’ve carved since I was a little kid,” said Ellis, who had a display set up inside the entrance of the John Day Mini Mall. “It takes a good eye, because you can’t put the wood back once it’s out.”
Ellis, who has lived in John Day for three years, started his new business two months ago after buying a specialized chainsaw with a carving blade and some hand tools, such as files, a blow torch and wire brushes.
“I haven’t sold much,” explained Ellis, who wants to build up his stock so he can take a load of his carvings to the coast and try to sell them there. People seem to like them, though, so I’m not too worried.”
He finished a large Indian carving recently for a man in Prairie City who donated the wood to him. Ellis gets a lot of his ideas from encyclopedias, pictures and even his memory, as he points to a carving he did of a Viking head piece that was dug up in Europe he remembered. Other carvings include humpback, pygmie and sperm whales, a cobra, a dragon, and the heads similar to those found on Easter Island and in the South Pacific.
He added that he tries not to do what most people do, which include totem poles, bears and eagles. “I try to do a variety of things,” said Ellis. “I’m not sticking exclusively to using the chainsaw either. I figure if it looks nice who cares how I did it.”
The wood he has been using for his carvings includes ponderosa pine, Douglas fir and white fir. “I’m testing different woods.” explained Ellis. “Most are Douglas fir. It chisels the best. The white fir is too soft. and it pulls quicker when cut with a saw and you can’t give it as good of a finish.”
The wood he uses is only up to 3 feet long, so his carvings are limited in size until he’s able to get his hands on some larger lumber. “When I cut wood, the Forest Service won’t let me take more than a 3-foot piece at a time,” said Ellis. “I have a guy in Mt. Vernon who may give me some juniper to do some totem poles.”
Ellis said he may go to Alaska, since they have more galleries up there for carvings such as his due to tourism. Another option is the Oregon Coast, where he has some friends that can help out. “I’ll just see how it goes,” he explained. “For the past two months I’ve been spending most of my time ironing out some problems such as technique and using the tools.”
Prices range on the pieces from under $100 to over $500, and Ellis added that as soon as he’s able to get some larger pieces of wood the prices may go up to $1,000 or more. So after an unsuccessful shot at computer drafting in the career world, the John Day resident has dedicated that his art skill with wood may prove to be his future calling instead.
“I really enjoyed doing it,” said Ellis, “and there’s not many jobs these days you can have fun at and be self-employed.”
75 Years Ago
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
Santa Claus is coming to John Day at 4 o’clock, Christmas Eve, and will be master of ceremonies at the outdoor community Christmas tree festivities, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. The jolly old fellow will have a piece of candy and nuts for every child in the community. All of the children and the mothers and dads, too, should be on hand to welcome St. Nick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.