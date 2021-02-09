75 years ago
Fire at John Day Bank quickly extinguished
Fire of undetermined origin in a drawer under the receiving and paying counter in the Grant County Bank at John Day, Thursday night of last week at about 10 o’clock, was quickly extinguished by the local fire department before any serious damage resulted.
A good deal of excitement was created, however, as great clouds of smoke rolled out of the bank’s windows and doors, but the fire was confined to the compartment of the counter and the only damage was from smoke.
Electrical wiring was all intact and the only possible clue as to the cause of the fire was a box of burned matches found in the drawer. How the matches could have ignited is a mystery; some say mice chewed them, while others claim this is impossible – that a mouse will not chew a sulphur match. Anyway, what might have developed into a serious conflagration had it been a few hours later was averted.
50 years ago
Girls volleyball team wins, loses
Friday night, the Prairie City girls volleyball team defeated Monument at Prairie City in three games. In the first game Prairie City jumped to a 9-1 lead then fought off a strong Monument rally for a 12-9 win. The second game Monument won easily with an 11-4 score. Prairie City turned the third around and won 13-5.
Saturday, Mitchell defeated the visiting Panthers’ volleyball team for the second straight time this year, 14-5 and 11-9. In each game Prairie City took the opening lead then Mitchell came from behind to win. This win puts Mitchell in first place in league play.
25 years ago
Having a ball
The visiting Harlem Crowns basketball team entertained a few hundred Grant County residents while taking on the Local Legacies on Jan. 31 at the Grant Union High School. They even helped some of the little kids dunk basketballs. A portion of the proceeds from the benefit game went to pay off the Grant Union High School cheerleader’s uniforms.
