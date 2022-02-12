75 YEARS AGO
Seven Teams Competing in Sub-District B-7 Hoop Tourney; Crane and Grant Winners of Opening Night’s Games
The sub-district “B-7” basketball tournament, the contestants of Grant and Harney counties, is the big attraction here this week, at the Grant Union High School gym. The tournament, a double elimination affair, opened Wednesday night, with Dayville and Crane playing at 7:30 and Prairie City and Grant Union meeting in the second game at 9 o’clock. Crane defeated Dayville 38-15, and Grant Union scored a 43-25 victory over Prairie City. The gym was crowded with spectators for the opening night’s contests.
As this paper was printed Thursday morning, results of Thursday’s games, of course, are not obtainable.
Monument and Mt. Vernon were scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon at 2 o’clock and Prairie City vs. Dayville at 3:30.
The first round will end with Friday afternoon’s games and the semi-finals will be played Friday night and Saturday morning.
The Grant Union High School band will play at all night sessions, and the John Day Grade School band appears for the Thursday and Friday afternoon sessions.
The championship game Saturday night at 9 o’clock will be preceded by a preliminary game at 8 p.m.
Following the championship game trophies will be awarded to the winning team, the runner-up team and the winning coach; also individual awards to the six men chosen for the all-tournament team. After the presentation of awards the annual tournament dance will be held in the gym.
Carl Kligel of Pendleton who has refereed the high school tournaments here for the past five years is again officiating. In case the tournament results in a tie, a play-off game here will not be necessary as the two top teams from this tourney will meet in the first round of the District Tournament at Echo next weekend. The winner of the Echo Tournament will go to the State Tournament at Arlington.
50 YEARS AGO
Monument loses to Crane
In a game close, all the way, the Crane Mustangs out-galloped the Monument Savages, 71-69, Saturday night.
Crane took a six-point lead in the first half’s closing minutes, but then Monument tied it up only to have Crane go ahead again.
The game was more of the same in the second half with the lead changing several times. Monument gained a five-point lead with two minutes to go in the final quarter only to have Ted Hansen, who scored 33 points for the evening, pop in two 22-foot jump shots and a free throw to tie it up.
The game lead changed and then Dave Berrington tied it again for Crane after making both free throws on a foul with only six seconds to go. Jerry Boyer, who potted 30 for Monument, came close to tying it again as his 25-foot jump shot bounced off the rim as the horn sounded to end the game.
“It was a tough one to lose, especially after playing such a good game,” said Savage coach Bob Porter.
The team’s low 28 percent from the field was undoubtedly a factor in the loss, he added, since the Savages usually hit in the 40s.
Porter credited Monument with playing good defense against the tough Crane squad.
“It looks like the third position in this league could be pretty close between us, Mt. Vernon and Mitchell, but we are hoping to come out on top,” he added.
The Scoring
CRANE (71) 14 17 16 24
Hensen 33, Holloway 5, Dunn 15, Thorne 3, Berrington 11, Johnson 4.
MONUMENT (69) 12 18 19 20
Sampley 2, Boyer 30, Stirewalt 4, Monte Murphy 6, Bogle 6, Mike Murphy 10, McKenzie 11.
25 YEARS AGO
Panthers defeat Tigers for District 4-1A championship 41-33
Prairie City returns to fifth straight state tourney; Dayville-Monument advances for first time in history.
It was a district championship with a Grant County flavor when the Prairie City Panthers squeezed past the surprising Dayville-Monument Tigers.
The Panthers won 41-33 Saturday at Baker City High School as both county teams advanced to state.
It’s the fifth year in a row Prairie City will go to the State Tournament, but the first time in either Dayville or Monument’s boys basketball history that a team has made it.
Prairie City (19-3) carved its path to the championship by defeating the Harper Hornets 66-30 Wednesday in the first round and Crane 66-53 Friday.
Dayville-Monument (15-6) downed the Adrian Antelopes 61-46 Thursday in the first round and upset the eighth-ranked Cove Leopards (17-6) 62-52 Friday.
Prairie City 41, Dayville Monument 33
It was a defensive struggle as the Old Oregon champion Panthers and the Trico League champion Tigers clashed.
“It was nice to see the two number ones meet,” Panthers coach Buell Gonzales said. “It was a true championship game. A good defensive struggle and full of surprisingly good offensive plays.”
Kelsy Wright scored six points and Richie Strong added five, including a key three-point basket with 3:58 left in the fourth quarter, as Prairie City outscored Dayville-Monument 15-9 in the final eight minutes.
“We didn’t focus quite as well and faded at the end of the game,” Tigers assistant coach John Thomas said on his team’s third game in three days.
Prairie struck first 1:05 into the contest on a John Hicks basket, but the Tigers went on a 9-6 run, capped by an Eddie Mund three-pointer with 1:34 left in the first quarter.
The Panthers lost guard Strong for the half 52 seconds into the second quarter as he picked up his third foul, but not before Strong put Prairie back in the lead 10-9 after a Jamie Anderson steal. The Tigers’ Bob Martin and Mund combined for 5-0 run with Mund hitting his second three for a 14-10 edge.
Prairie City’s defense took over and produced a 7-0 run, led by three points from Brandon Voigt and a steal and basket from Cecil Williams. The Panthers went into the half up 17-14.
The third quarter was highlighted by the post play of Wright and Thomas. Wright scored seven of the Panthers’ nine points in the quarter while Thomas had eight of Dayville-Monument’s 10. Prairie City led 26-24 going into the fourth.
“There were instances where he had Jeff Thomas defended and they were able to make a perfect play,” Gonzales said. “I tip my hat to them (the Tigers). I’m very pleased with the way my kids played, too.”
Wright led the Panthers with 17 points and had 12 rebounds and three steals. Strong added nine points, three rebounds and three assists; Brandon Voigt put in seven points; Williams had four points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists; Hicks had two points, four assists and three steals and Anderson had two points and two steals.
Thomas had 15 points for the Tigers followed by Mund with 11, including three three-point baskets, Mike Meyers with four, Martin with two and Geinger with one point.
