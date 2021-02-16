75 years ago
Ancient Deed Recorded
Something out of the ordinary happened at the office of County Clerk Mrs. Bessie St. Marie. One may even call the matter antique. She received from the District of Alaska a deed which was executed July 7, 1898, and which came in only this week for recording, covering lands in Grant County. Almost half of a century has passed since the deed was made, and during all this time no other records have occurred on the lands covered by the deed. No names are mentioned as the clerk thought best. Anyhow, the matter is a very unusual happening.
50 years ago
Mountaineers edge Crane by 3 points
The visiting Long Creek Mountaineers edged the Crane Mustangs Friday by a score of 74-71.
The Mountaineers shot 41 percent from the field compared to Crane’s 33 percent. The Mustangs, led by Elijah Massey and Joe Heathco with 21 each, were down by 15 at halftime, but came back to lose by only 3 points.
Patton Carter and Larry Domas poured in 25 apiece for Long Creek.
The scoring:
Long Creek: 21, 24, 23, 16 – 74
Crane: 16, 14, 16, 25 – 71
Long Creek (74): Carter 25, Domas 25, Johns 10, Born 14.
Crane (71): Massey 21, Heathco 21, Henson 11, Droege 11, K. Holloway 4, Warnecke 2, Thorne 1.
25 years ago
High water rushes through Picture Gorge
The warm weather and rainfall caused much of the basin’s snow pack to melt faster than usual causing higher than usual water flows in streams and the river. The ground water table also rose leading to standing water in numerous fields. No flooding was reported. At the time the measurements were taken, they recorded a flow of 4,534 cubic feet per second. At the same gauging station, a flow of 5,500 cfs was recorded in March of 1993. In May of 1991, the flow was 5,560 cfs. At the same location in December of 1964, the flow was measured at 8,170 cfs.
