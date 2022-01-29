75 YEARS AGO
Robins in Courthouse Apple Tree Indicate Spring is Near?
The ground hog saw his shadow plenty in Grant County on the date set aside in his honor; but regardless of the old adage it must be spring in here or very close for the robins are thick in the old apple tree on the court house lawn getting their regular spring tonic from eating the little brown apples, now released from the frozen state they have been in all winter. This is a regular spring event. That little old apple tree, species not known, that has stood there since man mind runneth not to the contrary, is loaded with little, hard apples every year: hard and sour and useless for domestic purposes. So they hang all winter, freeze, then thaw in the spring and the birds come by the hundreds to eat them. Usually it is a battle between the robins and the waxwings as to whom will get the most. To date the robins have it all their way, for the waxwings seem a little late this spring.
50 YEARS AGO
Board work gives Prairie 31-point win
The Dayville Devils, winless in Tri-County League action this season, dropped an 89-58 decision to the Prairie City Panthers here Friday night.
Superiority on the boards gave the Panthers the 31-point margin. Gary Livermore had 24 rebounds to go with his 20 points and Marc Strong pulled down 15 retrieves.
Sophomore guard Randy Saul was all over the place in the second half, hitting nine of 16 from the field and contributing four rebounds and four assists. Saul scored 19 in all, with 15 coming in the second half.
Kenny McClain hit 14 points to further discourage the Devils.
Dick Berry had 21 for Dayville.
In the prelim, the Prairie City JV’s defeated the Devil JV’s, 77-40, behind the balanced attack of frosh forward Rod Paustian, who scored 17 points and picked up an equal number of rebounds. Bard Wishard got 12 points and four assists though he saw only limited action. Other Prairie scoring was by: Workman 6, Boyer 2, Bates 6, McCarthy 4, O’Rorke 9, Johns 13, Siegrist 2, Newport 4 and Hicks 2.
Varsity Game Results:
Prairie City
15 – 20 – 24 – 30 – – 89
Livermore 20, Saul 19, Strong 8, McClain 14, Franks 4, Bare 4, Frazier 2, O’Rorke 9, Wishard 9.
Dayville
6 – 17 – 16 – 19 – – 58
Berry 21, J. Youngren 6, Hebard 2, Martin 9, Boren 6, Wyllie 14.
25 YEARS AGO
Lady Mountaineers run record to 16-0
There are still no marks in the loss column.
The Lady Mountaineers are two games away from a perfect regular season as they came up with wins over Burnt River 35-29 Friday at Long Creek and 31-28 at Monument against the Lady Tigers Jan. 28.
Long Creek stands at 10-0 in the Trico girls basketball standings and 16-0 for the season and has won the league title for the second straight year.
“There’s been a lot of pressure (to go undefeated),” Mountaineers coach Dave Barthlow said. “That’s quite a feat to do. We have to start getting ready for district, but we can’t look past these two games (this weekend).”
The Mountaineers host to Huntington Friday and Harper Saturday.
Long Creek 35, Burnt River 29
A 21-11 halftime Long Creek deficit fueled a second-half defensive stand by the Mountaineers.
“We stepped it up in the second half,” Barthlow said. “We kept chipping away and had more patience on offense and started making our shots.”
Mindy Siddoway scored 15 of Burnt River’s 21 first-half points, but was held to two in the second half, those coming in the fourth quarter.
Long Creek outscored the Bulls 7-0 in the third quarter and Sierra Drake hit the tying basket with 3:05 remaining in the fourth quarter at 27-27. Kellie Bennett went 2-for-2 from the free-throw line 28 seconds later to put Long Creek ahead to stay.
The Mountaineers connected on 8 of 11 free throws in the final 2:37.
It was the third time this season that Long Creek has played Burnt River. In the first two games, the Mountaineers won 51-30 and 49-39.
“It’s always tough to beat someone three times in one year,” Barthlow said.
Bennett led Long Creek with 11 points and nine rebounds. Sierra Drake had nine points and two assists; Sayward Carter had eight points, six rebounds and two assists; Shannon Walton had four points, 13 rebounds and two assists; Amy Hunt had three points and eight rebounds; and Holly Hunt added four rebounds.
