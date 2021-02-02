75 years ago
Condon nips Grant 34-30 in basketball thriller
The Condon Blue Devils handed Grant a 34 to 30 defeat before a large crowd in the Grant gym last Saturday night, in a Polio benefit basketball game.
The game started out fast and lively as Grant took the lead in the early minutes. Then Condon cut the lead down and almost caught the Prospectors at the halfway mark. The score was 15-12.
After a long intermission due to the awarding of gifts donated by the merchants of John Day and Canyon City, the game went on.
In the third quarter the teams matched shots most of the way.
The fourth period saw Condon pull away out into front in scoring. Grant cut it down, and it was a wild game to the end.
Tierney led his Blue Devil five in scoring with 10 counters, while Livingston racked up 12 for the Prospectors.
50 years ago
Elwood Allen, 55, is drowning victim
The body of Elwood Allen, 55, son of the late Jess Allen, was found about noon Thursday in the John Day River a short distance west of Mt. Vernon.
Allen was found missing Wednesday evening after one wheel of his pickup truck left the Old Airport Road bridge crossing Canyon Creek. The bridge, located next to and slightly behind the Grant Union High School building, leads to his home.
Sheriff Tom Negus said it is believed Allen fell into the creek while attempting to leave the halted vehicle. Due to recent rain and runoff, the creek is higher and swifter than normal.
Allen’s brother, Royel, and his family learned of the disappearance Wednesday evening, sometime after the approximately 8 o’clock mishap.
25 years ago
Remains identified
Human skeletal remains found by two Grant County horn hunters Sunday, Jan. 21, have been identified as Danny K. Sweet, 36, who was reported missing in January of 1993.
His remains were found on public land approximately eight miles east of Mt. Vernon.
Although the remains were found on public land, Mt. Vernon rancher Rick Page said it was necessary to illegally trespass across his land to reach public land.
The investigation was headed by Grant County Sheriff Fred Reusser with help from Oregon State Police and the OSP crime laboratory in Ontario.
Positive identification from dental records was made Tuesday. The investigation is continuing and authorities remain undecided whether foul play may be involved.
