75 YEARS AGO
3,369 elk killed in Oregon during 1946 season; 888 in Grant
Reports received from 10,108 elk hunters show that 3,369 elk were killed during the 1946 general and special elk seasons, it is announced by the Oregon State Game commission. Hunters reporting represent only about one-half of the estimated total number of elk hunters, however. Final figures on the total number of elk licenses sold will not be available until all the 1946 licenses have been audited.
Counties with the highest recorded kills are as follows: Baker, 899; Grant, 888; Umatilla, 453; Union, 340; Wallowa, 277; and Clatsop, 190.
Elk killed included 2,123 bulls and 1,226 cows. Of these, 506 or 15 percent were killed the first day of the season and 1,698 or 51 percent during the first week. Reports showed that 57 percent of the hunters hunted in the area open to elk of either sex so that 55 percent of the elk harvested were taken in that area in spite of the fact that only approximately one-fifth of the total elk population was included in the area open to hunting elk of either sex.
The 1947 angling regulations adopted by the Oregon State Game commission in January became effective February 10.
50 YEARS AGO
Campground on North Fork is advocated
Grant County officials are mulling the possibility of applying for federal Bureau of Outdoor Recreation funds to help with establishment of a campground along the North Fork John Day, west of Monument.
Two sites, both on Bureau of Land Management land, are being advocated. The Monument Soil and Water Conservation District has expressed interest in the project for some time. Members view the campgrounds as necessary to take hunter pressure, in particular, off private lands in the area.
On Thursday, Kimberly orchardist Bill Thomas, a S&WCD supervisor, asked the Grant County Planning Commission, of which he is a member, to send a letter to BLM supporting the project. Later Thursday he asked the Grant County Court for assistance, too.
County Judge Rho Bleakman said Grant County was eligible for some $18,000 in BOR funds but did not, at the present time, have enough project applications in hand to use all of the money. Deschutes County recently requested any unused funds to help with a Bend swimming pool renovation project, he added. (In the past, BOR funds have been shifted to other jurisdictions if the counties first allocated them cannot use the matching money.)
Bleakman said he would hate to see the county lose the money for lack of projects. But both he and Commissioner Joe Officer said they would hesitate to embark the county on any project that might result in a heavy maintenance obligation.
Thomas said the principal things to do now are to obtain the sites from the BLM and to construct restroom facilities. His S&WCD could contribute bulldozer work as a “contribution in kind” to aid in the federal fund request, he added. The State Forestry Department has contributed can liners for cans now located at the sites. It was in use by hunters during the past season, he added.
Bleakman and County Planning Coordinator Ben Holman mentioned the possibility of charging fees to help maintain the facility. Earlier he did not think BOR would allow this, Bleakman added.
It was also noted that a similar facility is needed on the South Fork John Day. BLM land has been eyed for this one too, in the past.
Thomas told county commissioners he would look further into the situation, indicating that the S&WCD might be interested in pursuing the bureau funding route. Ultimately, he said, the district would like to see the campgrounds become state-owned facilities.
25 YEARS AGO
Lady Pros ready to clinch third seed in GOL
With one game left, the Lady Prospectors have the third seed all but sown up in the Great Oregon League.
The Grant Union girls basketball team (6-5), hosting two games over the weekend, trounced Burns (4-6) 73-50 Friday and fell to Baker (10-0) 71-57 Saturday.
“We’re right where we need to be to go on to state,” Prospectors coach Matt Thatcher said. “Assuming we get by Mac-Hi (Friday), we’ll play at Ontario Feb. 20.”
Grant Union 73, Burns 50
Too many weapons. That’s what the Burns Hilanders had to be thinking when they left John Day.
Three Pros scored in double figures as Burns found they couldn’t stop any gun in Grant Union’s arsenal.
The Pros outgunned the Hilanders from the start as Regina Cooper scored Grant Union’s first points six seconds into the contest. Burns took a brief 3-2 lead 27 seconds later, but it would be the last time the Hilanders would lead.
Alyse Nicodemus had nine points, including two three-pointers, and Cooper scored eight to give the Pros a first-quarter lead of 18-6 and halftime advantage of 33-16. Grant Union led 53-31 after three.
Lindsay Harris came off the bench for the Pros to score 14 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter.
Nicodemus, who hit four three-pointers, led the Pros with 17 points. Cooper added 16 points and grabbed a career-high 21 rebounds. Lisa Officer had nine points, Marti Dobyns had seven points and eight assists, and Janelle Steinmetz had six points.
Baker 71, Grant Union 57
Behind by two at the half, the Prospectors ran out of fuel in the third quarter as the sixth-ranked Bulldogs took over.
Grant Union trailed 22-19 after the first quarter.
“It was a well-played game, but they have so many weapons,” Thatcher said. “We were cold offensively in the third quarter and couldn’t catch up.”
Grant Union turned the ball over 11 times, an impressive feat against the quick Bulldogs.
Dobyns and Officer scored 12 points each, followed by Nicodemus with nine points. Cooper had eight points and 12 rebounds, Steinmetz had eight points and nine rebounds, and Shanna Kowing had six points and eight rebounds.
