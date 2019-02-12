75 years ago
Registrants Accepted for Induction
The following registrants have been accepted by various branches of the armed forces, according to information from the office of the Grant County Local Board, Select Service:
Marvin R. Simmons, Beech Creek Marine Corps.
Paul R. Want, transfer to Walla Walla, formerly of Izee, Marine Corps.
Don E. Helmick, John Day, Army.
Dale H. Willey, John Day, Army.
Robert L. Sweek, Portland, Marine Corps.
The above named men were called in January; however, this list of inductees was not released for publication by the Local Board office until this week. A pre-induction physical examination call for February including quite a large number of married men was issued during the past week; however, this list was not available for publication, the attaches of the Local Board office informing the reporter that the names of men called for induction would not be released for publication until after these men had received their pre-induction physical examinations and, only the name of those accepted would be included in the last submitted for publication.
It is apparent that a change of some kind has or is taking place in the Local Selective Service Board set-up for Grant County, but no authentic information, at the present writing, as to the nature or extent of the change is available, the reporter having been informed at the Local Board office in Canyon City that this information could not be released from this office but that it might be possible to get a release on this subject from the State Selective Service headquarters, Salem. If and when this release is issued, this paper hopes to be able to publish the same.
10 years ago
Forget the snow – think garden!
Grant County residents who want to grow their own food can sign up now for a garden plot and also get tips from experts through a new community garden program.
“This is a great way for people to learn how to grow food, meet people and have fun,” said Maxine Day, faculty and staff chair of the OSU Extension office in Grant County.
Day and a broad-based group of volunteers recently formed the Community Gardens of Grant County committee to promote gardening as a healthy, economic way to address area residents’ food and budget needs.
The committee is encouraging people to sign up soon. Garden plots are available in the raised beds at the Families First House, 401 S. Canyon Blvd. in John Day. As those beds fill up, additional garden plots will be developed elsewhere, Day said.
The garden program will kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 14, when beds will be assigned and seed will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. People who want a plot must attend.
There also will be a workshop, “Early Birds Get the Worms – Plan and Plant your Garden Space,” starting at 11 a.m. that day.
The workshop will touch on garden basics: what to plant in the local area, when to plant it and soil preparation. Anyone who is interested in gardening is welcome to attend.
Other workshops are planned later, including “Get the Real Dirt on Gardening,” April 18, at the Fairgrounds, and “Time for Tomatoes,” June 6, at Families First House.
Master Gardeners will teach all the workshops.
Day said OSU Extension would also help with garden efforts in other Grant County communities.
The committee formed after County Commissioner Boyd Britton sought the Extension office’s help in developing community gardens in the county. Day pulled together representatives of various agencies and volunteer organizations to work on the project.
“We agreed that with our current economy, gardening would be a great skill for people to learn or rediscover – to provide nourishment, as well as possible income,” she said.
Along with Day and Britton, the committee includes: Donna Carter, Phyllis and Dorman Gregory, Randi Movich, Stephanie Walters, Scotta Callister, Anita Princehouse, Ken Boethin and others.
They are hoping that people will enjoy growing their own vegetables, with “very little cost except his or her time,” said Day.
There is a $15 fee for the garden plots, which will go toward expenses for the garden. However, participants will be able to “work off” the fee in lieu of payment by helping at the garden.
Day said the garden committee hopes the interest will grow, and the gardens can be expanded next year. The committee this week got approval from the Grant County Fair Board to develop future garden space in a little-used part of the overflow parking area east of the main fairgrounds.
Day also noted that other communities in the county are working on garden projects, and the Extension Service will offer advice and support for those efforts.
“I’m thrilled that other places in Grant County – Dayville, Long Creek and Prairie City are in the process of creating community gardens as well,” she said.
“We want to encourage people to give gardening a try, either as a family, individual or team of people,” she said. “It’s too good an opportunity to miss.”
