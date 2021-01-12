75 years ago
Lots of snow piling up in the mountains
“There’s four feet of snow on the Izee summit,” said Sig Ferguson, Izee mail contractor. In all sections of the county the reports are that there is more snow in the mountains this winter than for many years past.
It took pieces of county equipment to clear the Izee road of snow this week. It has been many years since Grant County has had this much early snowfall. The ground is saturated and if another Chinook wind arrives the citizens may expect another heavy run of water.
50 years ago
Snowpacks way above normal
“Excellent water supplies are again in prospect for the John Day Basin during the 1971 season,” the Soil Conservation Service reports.
Dan Wallenmeyer, district conservationist, says the mountain snowpack is 167 percent of average on the North Fork John Day and 179 percent of the average for the September to October period.
Wallenmeyer added that watershed soils are holding slightly above average amounts of water, and the flow of the John Day River at Service Creek was 103 percent of average for October to December.
25 years ago
Fossil Beds joins with Oregon Adopt-A-River programs
The John Day Fossil beds National Monument has joined with the Oregon Adopt-A-River program that invites volunteers to help clean up and preserve the state’s waterways and learn the importance of watershed health and a good stewardship ethic.
John Fiedor, a ranger at the park, said the program offers free materials, including watershed health information, a step by step guide to planning a safe and effective clean up, sample forms and check list, an extensive resource guide, garbage collection bags, buttons, window decals, T-shirts and program guidance.
