75 YEARS AGO
County Fair Officials Discuss Plans for Building Up Exhibits
A meeting of the superintendents of the various departments of the Grant County Fair met with County Agent Farrell at at his office in Canyon City recently, and went through in detail all departments of exhibits from the livestock to the lowly spud, as set forth in last year’s premium list. These premium lists have been copied from year to year for many years and many errors have crept in, also discrepancies and inequalities of premiums offered. The old list needed a thorough revamping; much has become obsolete and many new items needed to be included. Each superintendent made his suggestions of eliminations, additions and corrections, which will be included in the list as printed this year.
The livestock department included horses, cattle, hogs, and sheep under one superintendent, this will be divided and two superintendents appointed. In the poultry department many classes of fowls are no longer bred, and new breeds come into being. And the same right down the line.
Renewal of community booths was urged. There were none last year, but they are of much interest and benefit to the fair. More buildings for stock are needed; the 4-H has grown greatly in size and importance in recent years, a larger show ring was suggested and a revamping of the interior of main hall urged.
It was recommended that a chairman for each community be appointed to create local interest in exhibits; that the fair premium list be gotten out in ample time and possible pamphlets of premiums only be mailed two months ahead of the issuance of the regular premium list that folks may plan on preparing exhibits well in advance, and occasional newspaper items with suggestions as to how to prepare exhibits and urging exhibits regardless of reward to make the exhibits extensive whether they are good, bad or indifferent. People are prone not to go to the trouble of bringing exhibits unless they are positive they will get a premium, and that should not be. It is a county fair, not a contest among a select few to see who gets a ribbon.
Last year the fair was a flop so far as exhibits are concerned. Few flowers, few canned goods, but little fruit, no community exhibits at all, and so on down the line. People were disgusted and well they should be but it was their own fault. If everyone would bring something even if it is a one legged chicken, a fallen cake, or a homemade shawl we would have a fair and a good one.
50 YEARS AGO
Stockgrowers Zeroing In on Animal Health Care
Emphasis will be on livestock diseases when the Grant County Stockgrowers meet here Saturday, Feb. 5, for their annual winter meeting.
The sessions will be conducted at the Monument Grange Hall, starting at 11 a.m., and Grange ladies will serve a luncheon at noon.
Dr. Grant Pribanic, Baker, the new federal veterinarian for this area, will be a guest speaker. He is with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s animal disease control unit.
There also will be a discussion of pulmonary emphysema — or grass poisoning, as it is known — and a report on discussions held in Salem last week on this topic, according to William K. Farrell, Stockgrowers secretary.
Farrell and Garland Meador, Prairie City, who took his seat on the State Board of Agriculture this week, will discuss the county resource economic study now under way, as will Russ Youmans, a community development specialist at Oregon State University who has been involved in the project.
Time also will be given to discussion of several other resolutions passed at the October Meeting, including one dealing with noxious weeds, Farrell said.
25 YEARS AGO
Helicopter mishap injures pilot at ranch
WIDOW'S CREEK RANCH — A helicopter accident Monday 12 miles west of Mt. Vernon at Widow’s Creek Ranch injured pilot Evan Sherman.
According to neighbor Stan Powell, Sherman was attempting to take off in his two-seat helicopter about 9 a.m. when the helicopter lurched off its trailer, the tail hit the ground and it bounced twice before coming to rest against a wood fence.
Powell, who lives south and above Sherman’s property, had a bird’s-eye view of the accident from his house.
Powell and his wife, Bonnie, called 911 dispatch and then sped down the hill to help Sherman, who had gotten out of the helicopter, walked a few feet and collapsed.
Powell held Sherman’s head for almost an hour in sub-freezing morning weather. Bonnie brought down two pillows and blankets to help keep Sherman warm.
Powell said he thought the helicopter’s skids had frozen to the trailer, inhibiting takeoff.
Powell said Sherman often flew his helicopter.
“He bought the helicopter in Arizona and taught himself how to fly,” Powell said.
Sherman was taken to Blue Mountain Hospital by Grant County Ambulance.
He returned home Monday night. He sustained a broken collarbone in the crash.
