75 years ago
Prospectors, Mustangs play at Crane tonight
The Grant High Prospectors travel to Crane today where they will meet the Crane High Mustangs in a basketball contest tonight.
The Prospectors edged out the Crane quintet at the Grant gym a month ago. Tonight’s meeting will be tougher for the Prospectors due to the trip and playing on a strange floor.
The Grant team will leave for home immediately following the game to be ready for the Polio benefit affair with Condon tomorrow (Saturday) night.
50 years ago
Tri-County League first match up
The Dayville Devils took over first place in the Tri-County League, Saturday, by defeating the Prairie City Panthers, 72-71, at Dayville.
The Devils led 16-10 at the end of the first quarter, but the Panthers came back to go ahead 32-30 at halftime.
The score was tied 53-all after the third quarter and the lead changed hands several times before Dayville gained a 1-point victory.
Devil scoring was led by Randy Rothell’s 22 points and Paul Youngren’s 20.
Kelly Voigt scored 17 for the Panthers followed by Dan Averett with 16, Jackson Harris with 15 and Ivan Andrew with 14.
The score by quarters:
DAYVILLE: 16, 30, 53, 72–72
PRAIRIE CITY: 10, 32, 53, 71–71
Scoring:
DAYVILLE: (72) — Rothell 22, Youngren 20, Bond 15, Johnson 6, Berry 6, Culps 3.
PRAIRIE CITY: (71) — Voigt 17, Averett 16, Harris 15, Andrew 14, Flippence 9.
25 years ago
Skeletal remains found near Mount Vernon by horn hunters
Human skeletal remains were found by two Grant County horn hunters last Sunday on public land approximately eight miles northwest of Mt. Vernon. Grant County Sheriff Fred Reusser investigated and confirmed the find then contacted the Grant County Major Crime Team, including Oregon State Police detectives and crime laboratory personnel.
The remains were sent to the Oregon State Crime Laboratory in Ontario where identifications of the remains were made through review of dental records and confirmed to be that of a male. Further identification is being withheld by authorities pending notifications of next of kin.
Investigation into the matter continues. Police sources remain noncommittal on the issue of foul play and the estimated length of time the remains had been there.
