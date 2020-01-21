75 Years Ago
Anti- Boredom Insurance
Aboard ship is given to these sailors whose craft is ready to leave am East coast port. Camp and Hospital Council Service of the American Red Cross helps keep ships and camps stocked with books, musical instruments and games.
Bear Valley Stores at Seneca Sold to Dale Brothers
The Bear valley stores at Seneca goes in to the hands of new owners on Feb 1st. This business institution owned and managed for the past 14 years by Geo. H Kennedy, has been acquired by Marcus and Phillip Dale of John Day. The deal includes the general merchandise stock, also the restaurant, pastime, and service station. All operated under one roof.
The new owners state that the business will continue under its present name, “Bear valley Stores,” and will be operated independent of the Wayside Market near John Day which is owned by the Dale Brothers and their father, P.A. Retrum.
Mr. Kennedy, who is his own words “took the business on a shoestring” 14 years ago, has built up one of the largest and finest mercantile establishments in the county. For the past year Mr. Kennedy has divided his time between the Seneca stores and his business in Eugene where he and his family make their home. His Eugene business, to which he will now devote full time is an auditing firm specializing as tax counselors to logging contractors. Before taking over the stores at Seneca, Mr. Kennedy was associated with the Edward Hines Lumber Co.
25 years ago
Petition offered against sidewalk
Mt. Vernon- A petition, signed by 26 Ingle street residents, to keep a side from being installed on the ingle street project was the top item of discussion at the MT. Vernon City Council Meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Residents from Ingle Street showed up to tell the council the road is too narrow if a sidewalk were to be installed on the upcoming re-pavement of the street. Council president Shirley Andrews voted in favor of the plans, which include the sidewalk, and council member Irene Jensen abstained because she was undecided on the situation. Since no quorum could be established, the council decided to table the decision until next meeting on Jan. 24.
The plans have to go out to bid before the month is over or the city is in jeopardy of losing the $12,500 from the Oregon Department of Transportation Special City Allotment Grant. The city plans have been drawn up buy Doug Ferguson Surveying and Engineering in MT. Vernon.
In other council news: - Sue Newstetter was sworn in as mayor of Mt. Vernon, replacing Elvin Webb. Jensen was sworn in after being reelected to her position on the council. The council also voted Jensen as the new council president, replacing Andrews. Council member Duane Davey withdrew his resignation from the council that he submitted in November.
The council wanted to thank Jack Mckenna for donating $2,500 to the city for the construction of picnic tables. Any funds left over will be used to purchase Christmas decorations.
The Fire Department reported the station had 18 fire runs during the 1994 year, including seven city, nine rural and two mutual aid ruins to John Day.
10 Years ago
Residents reach out to help Haitians
JOHN DAY - People can help with the emergency needs of Haiti, hard hit by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake Tuesday, Jan. 12, by donating urgent personal care items to Len's Drug in John Day.
The items will be compiled in crisis care kits for Nazarene Compassionate Ministries (NCM) to deliver to Haiti.
According to Greg Armstrong, who is heading the effort at Len's, NCM has staff already on the ground in Haiti, ready to accept and distribute monetary donations and relief supplies.
People can also compile entire crisis care kits, and monetary donations are welcome, too.
Sample displays of the kits will be at Len's Drug.
Armstrong also said that the group will make deliveries to NCM's distribution point in Nampa, Idaho, as soon and as often as possible, as the contributions come in.
They are coordinating efforts there with Hands of Hope Inc. of Nampa. Call Len's Drug at 541-575-0629 for more information.
The national offices of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are organizing shipping humanitarian relief, including personal hygiene kits and supplies for newborns, in coordination with government and disaster relief organizations.
Local residents can support the effort through the LDS website.
And in Portland, Mercy Corps dispatched a team of emergency response experts to Haiti to assess needs and coordinate relief efforts in Haiti. The international relief agency, based in Portland, has extensive quake experience from its operations in China and Peru.
