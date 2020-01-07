75 Years Ago
Former Boxer is Now Captain In Air Corps
“Many local folks will remember Johnni Shumway,” Says Pat O’ Brien who is in receipt of a letter from Johnnie’s mother. Johnnie, whose home was near Prineville, spent considerable time in the John Day country and appeared on a number of boxing cards in the main event. He is a captain in the U.S. Army air corps and just recently returned to this country from Europe. He participated in many missions over Germany and has been awarded the Air Medal and Distinguished Service Citation. He recently was married in New York to a Massachusetts girl, and they are now at Independence field where he is stationed.
25 Years Ago
Tough to Find
Crappies can be tough to find at Brownie Reservoir this time of year, but the results can be well worth the hunt. Eight-year-old Logan Bagett of Prairie City holds one of several slabs that were taken recently from the middle of the reservoir.
10 Years Ago
Donkey basketball teams face at Grant Union gym
Seneca PTA Holds Unique fundraiser
The Grant Union High School gym floor will have 32 extra legs on it Thursday. The Seneca PTA is hosting a night of donkey basketball at 7 p.m. Thursday, January 8, at Grant Union High School. The games will be played by teams of five people and four donkeys. The donkeys wear rubber shoes to protect the wood floor. One person on each team will be free to shoot or be on a donkey to pass. They can dismount the donkey to move down the court with out the ball.
“We don’t require them to dribble the ball,” said Aaron Shirley of Donkey sports Inc., the company putting on the event. “We figure there is enough going on without dribbling. I always tell people if they think they can dribble go for it. It’s a lot of fun to play and a blast to watch.”
Cori Anderson, of the Seneca PTA, helped plan and put together the event with Donkey Sports Inc. Anderson got the idea from friends in Unity and Vale who have held donkey basketball fundraisers in the past.
Anderson was able to get four teams to compete Thursday. There is a teachers team, ranchers team, police team and local business team. The teams will play two first-round games and then a championship and consolation game. The tickets will be available at the door and are $7 for adults, $6 for kids and $5 for seniors. There will also be a taco feed in the Grant Union cafeteria at 5:30 p.m. The taco feed costs $3 per person or $10 per family, which includes parents and school-age children. The taco feed will include a drink, dinner and dessert.
