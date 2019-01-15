75 years ago
Former Grant High Student Tells of Jap Fighting Experiences
Sgt. Neil Cooper, son of Mrs. George Street, left for an Army hospital in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, where he will report. He has been on furlough here for the past week. Sgt. Cooper, who left high school here in 1940, enlisted in the U.S. Marines. He spent considerable time in China, Panama Canal Zone and the Philippines.
Sgt. Cooper was one of the 1,100 Marines who served under Colonel Carlson and took part in invasions of Guadalcanal, Gilberts, Marshall and other South Pacific islands. On the invasion of Guadalcanal, out of the 1,100 Marines, 131 survived of whom most are injured and confined to U.S. army hospitals.
Sgt. Cooper has several scars on his face and arms, the result of knife cuts, also he carries the scars of several shrapnel and bullet wounds which he received while fighting Japs in these islands. Modestly, but forcefully he related a few of his many experiences to the Grant Union high students, in their Student Body assembly, Monday.
50 years ago
Mining Interest Revives
Idle mines in the Middle Fork of the John Day River area may soon become active. A custom milling service is being readied by the BOMAC Corporation of Walla Walla, according to Vernon Bosley, secretary.
With a capacity of 100 tons per day, the entirely portable mill will move into any mine as soon as sufficient ore is stockpiled, he said.
According to company plans recently announced, contracts will be sought with owners of potential producers in the area. A working circle will be established with enough mines to keep the mill operating full time.
The company hopes to find owners who have some commercial ore in sight, and who are able to get the ore mined and dumped outside, Bosley explained.
The mill is to be a complete flotation type, designed by an experienced mill superintendent of Kellogg, Idaho. All components, including crushers, ball mill and flotation circuits will be mounted on large trailers. Onsite power will be supplied by a truck-mounted diesel electric generator.
BOMAC will charge a set fee for milling, Bosley said. The company is to market the concentrates and transport them to smelters. Geological advice will be offered at no cost, to assist owners in exploration and development of their properties.
Operations are scheduled to begin by June 1969, the company reported. Future plans are to construct more mills of the same design. BOMAC staff is said to be investigating more than 20 mineralized districts in the Northwest, which may need their custom milling service.
