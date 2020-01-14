10 Years Ago
Bars Kick the Habit
Local bars held the last call New Year’s Eve — for smoking that is. Oregon’s latest expansion of smoke-free work place laws took effect New Year’s Day. The law, Senate Bill 571, prohibits smoking in bars and bowling centers. It also forces smokers to stay 10 feet from doors, windows and ventilation intakes of businesses. Local business operations had different operators with different takes on how the smoking ban would affect them. Roger Tavern, owner of the Wagon Wheel Tavern in Mt. Vernon, said he believes the smoking ban will cost the bar money and isn’t fair to business owners.
“It’s going to close this bar,” Tavenner said. “I don’t have the population to pick through. At least 75 percent of my customers smoke, and they’re just going to stay home now,” He said his patrons don’t want to drink and then smoke “they want to smoke and drink at the same time.”
“Its a stupid law. There’s no kids in here. There’s no one under 21 in here. Everyone comes in by choice. If someone works in a bar, its by choice. They weren’t drafted. Its taking our rights away.”
However businesses that have both bar and restaurant expect to break even or increase business because of the ban. Grubsteak Mining Co. General Manager Chris Beil said he thinks the bar and restaurant will see opposite shifts in business as the ban begins. “Obviously I think (the ban) will hurt the bar at first, but I think it will help the restaurant,” Beil Said. “Sometimes we have a problem with smoke from the bar floating up front to the restaurant. Hopefully, a lot of the people who didn’t come here to eat because of the smoke will come now.”
Beil also said he believes that bar patrons who stay away because of the ban will gradually return. “I think the downturn will be fairy large until people get used to it, “Beil said. “I think that by summer, everything will be back to normal. I hope it slowly comes back that way.”
Kim Randleas, operating director for the Outpost Pizza, Pub and Grill, said she thinks business there will stay the same or grow in the new year. The Outpost has been a nonsmoking restaurant and bar since its opening.
“We didn’t allow smoking because our bar adjoins the meeting and banquet rooms, and people seem to prefer a non-smoking environment in those,” Randleas said. “I think that now that you can’t smoke at any bars, people who wouldn’t come in before will now. It will be based on the level of service you get, not on whether or not you can smoke inside.”
Sherm Gentis checks out the huge boulders that crashed down onto South Fork Road, south of Dayville, this week. The slide occurred on a curve in an area managed by the Bureau of Land Management. The BLM sent crews to clear the road.
75 Years AgoOld Year Ended And New Year Begun With Brisk War Bond Buying
Mrs. Bertha Dixon, county war finance chairman, states that Grant County still has money left for bond purchasing following the sixth war loan drive. Mr. and Mrs. Howard Deist and daughter Barbara of Prairie City, and Ralph Anderson of Seneca were the first to purchase bonds in the new year 1945. Mr. Deist left the money at the theatre on the night of Dec. 31, stating, “The last thing I wish to do this year is purchase bonds for our boys overseas,” and, as Sunday and Monday were holidays, these bonds were made out on Jan. 2, 1945, so he was not only the last person in the old year to purchase bonds but the first in the new year also. Mr. Anderson left the money at the theatre on Thursday, Dec. 28. He said, “I wish to be the first in the new year to purchase a bond.” His bond also was made out on Jan. 2, states Mrs. Dixon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.