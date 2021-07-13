75 years ago
Body of Little Hinely Girl recovered from John Day Riverside
The body of 4-year-old Ann Hinley, who drowned in Canyon Creek April 18, was recovered Sunday from the John Day River near the Joe Viegas Ranch about 2 miles below John Day.
The child, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H. C. Hinley of the coast and geodetic survey, had been sought continuously since her disappearance while at play on the banks of Canyon Creek at the Hill Auto Court where the Hinleys have been making their home. Her body was found by Tracy Hunton, Malheur forest employee, while he was fishing.
The body was removed to the Driskill mortuary, where identification was made through a hair ribbon and remaining clothing, and was shipped east to Mrs. Hinley’s former home for interment. The child’s mother, when the body was recovered, was still at her former home in the east where she has been visiting for the past several weeks.
A reward of $250 was posted by the parents for recovery of the child’s body after searches by local officers and posses failed to locate her. A net was stretched across the mouth of Canyon Creek as soon as it became apparent she had fallen into the stream, but flood waters evidently had carried the body downstream previously.
50 years ago
Autograph Collector
Lillian Tinsley of the John Day Mixer Shop asks Walt Disney Productions lighting director Jim Rose of Glendale, California, to add his signature to her collection of some two dozen autographs of Disney performers and production crew members. Mrs. Tinsley has been collecting the names during the Disney group’s stay in Grant County for the filming of “Napoleon and Samantha.” Many of them are staying at the nearby Dreamers Lodge.
25 years ago
V.F.W. locals receive state awards
Two local veterans from Grant County honored at the annual state convention of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Springfield June 20-23.
Richard Thomas, Post Quartermaster/Adjutant (Finance and Recording Officer), and Drew Harmer, Buddy Poppy Co-Chairman, were awarded special recognition at this year’s 75th annual V.F.W. Convention. Thomas, of Dayville, was honored as All State Team Post Quartermaster from Oregon. This elite group of selectees are drawn from 156 post Q.M.s with the top 10 quartermasters honored.
Harmer, of John Day, entered the state’s buddy poppy display contest in the category of memorial and inspirational displays. The post and Harmer’s entry took third place. The competition in each of the three categories was fierce, public promotion of poppy sales, memorial or inspirational and artistic or decorative use of poppies.
Both Thomas and Harmer are life members of Grant County Post 3597 of the V.F.W. The post also received a plaque for achieving 100% membership for 1995-96.
All awards the post received were presented by outgoing State Commander Charles Fuller of Brookings.
