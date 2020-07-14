From 50 years ago: Grant County Babe Ruth All-Stars: back row, from left: coach Allen Periman, Dan McGetrick, Gary Livermore, Marc Strong, Bard Wishard and Greg Jones; front row, Tim Hueckman, Loren Stout, Larry Hicks, Mark Coombs, Robbie Stiteler, Robbie Rude and Greg Eddy. Not shown are players Jerry Baucum, Gary James and Dewey Warner and coaches Don Jones and Ken Molnar.