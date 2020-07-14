75 years ago
John Day flyers training for combat assignment
Destined for a B-29 Super Fortress combat assignment, 2nd Lieutenant Donald Keith Way, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edmunds T. Way, 444 Main, John Day, Oregon, has entered a streamlined five-weeks course at the AAF Training Command’s B-29 transition school here to become Copilot.
His training here will be as a member of a three-man unit consisting of the airplane commander, who actually flies the ski dreadnaught as the first pilot, the pilot, who serves as his assistant, and the flight engineer, who’s duty is to engineer the battle plane to and from its bomb-dropping rendezvous.
After completion of the course here this three-man team will join the rest of the flying personnel of a B-29 in an operational training unit for further schooling.
50 years ago
Grant County Babe Ruth All-Stars
Grant County Babe Ruth All-Stars were named this week to play in the district tournament in Payette, Idaho next weekend. The team drew a bye in the tourney’s first round and so will face the winner of the Wallowa-Milton-Freewater game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Harmon Killebrew Field in Payette.
