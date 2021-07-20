75 years ago
School Districts Consolidate
Consolidation of Grade School District No. 5, commonly known as the Indian Creek District, with District No. 3, John Day, was voted on by both districts Saturday. The vote being unanimous in both districts. District No. 2, commonly known as Marysville, united with the John Day District about a month ago. This makes District No. 3 one of the largest and strongest financially in the county.
50 years ago
Bids to be opened on rest area enlargement
The Oregon State Highway Division announced last week that it will open bids in Salem July 29 for construction of an overnight camp area at the Clyde Holliday State Wayside 1.5 miles east of Mt. Vernon.
Plans call for the development of campsites and construction of sanitary facilities. Completion date has been set for May 31, 1972.
The project is one of four totaling an estimated $628,000, according to the division. No estimate of the Holliday project cost was given.
The division last year condemned property adjacent to the existing wayside for the additional facilities.
25 years ago
Host team wins first two
The Grant County 14-15 year old Babe Ruth All-Stars hosted the District Tournament in John Day July 13-17. Grant County got out of the chutes early by beating the Baker Nationals 19-4 Saturday and downing the SRV Americans on Monday 7-1. Results of the tournament will appear in next week's paper.
