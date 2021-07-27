75 years ago
Grant County swelters in general heat wave
Grant County is sharing in the excessive heat wave that struck most sections of the West recently. The local weather bureau reports a temperature of 99 above on July 20 and 21. On Monday, however, the temperature dropped back down to 88, with clouded skies. All through June and the first half of July the weather was decidedly cool. The lowest in July, to date, was 43 on the 18th. Precipitation .22; days clear and cloudless.
Haying is in full progress in the river and creek valleys; the cuttings reportedly very heavy. Range is excellent, grass green to the hill tops. There should be a good hay carryover this fall. Creeks are still well up. While this is not strictly fruit country, fruit crops this year in most localities are very good: Peaches, pears and apples promise good quality and abundance. Due to the extended cold spring and late summer, gardens have not done too well in most vegetable. Berries, however, are abundant.
50 years ago
County leaguers advance one rung
Two successive losses after a first-round victory deprived the Grant County Little League All-Stars of an upper-half finish in last week’s district tournament at Milton-Freewater.
Grant County advanced to semifinal play behind the three-hit pitching of Tommy Dieker as they edged the Triangle entry (Adams, Athena and Helix), 9-4, in Thursday’s opener.
They lost their second game to the Pendleton Americans by a 9-1 score Friday, and Saturday the Wallowa Valley nine topped Grant 8-2 for third place in the tourney standings.
25 years ago
Blaze razes house
The state fire marshal was en route to Canyon City Tuesday morning to investigate a house fire that did more than $100,000 in damages and loss.
No injuries were reported. The house, owned by the former Red and Bobbie Hasher, was not occupied.
Canyon City Fire Chief Garth Leighton said the alarm was phoned in at 11:45 p.m. Monday evening.
When firefighters arrived on the scene at 206 S. Washington, the wood frame house was fully involved.
Technically, Leighton said the house is listed as a three-story structure since it had a completed basement and upstairs area.
The cause of the fire should be determined following the investigation; however, Leighton said Tuesday it appeared suspicious in nature.
Twenty-five firefighters and four engines were on the scene. Personnel in Mt. Vernon, John Day and Prairie City were placed on mutual aid alert.
Also assisting were the Grant County ambulance, the John Day Police Department and the Oregon State Police.
“I just wanted to express my appreciation to all the responding agencies,” Leighton said. “They did a bang-up job.”
