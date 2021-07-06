75 years ago
Fishing poor at Strawberry
Monday was the opening day for fishing at Strawberry Lake. As usual, many fishermen were on hand, but, according to reports from some of the local boys who were there, the big ones were not biting. Several of the “early birds” who were on the lake at sun-up caught their limits, but a good many fellows came home with empty baskets.
50 years ago
Queen’s Dance Entertainers
Identical twins John and Jim Hager and their orchestra will provide music for dancing and listening Saturday, Aug. 14, at the 1971 Queen’s Dance of the Grant County Fair. Chicagoans who now live in Los Angeles, the Hagers appear as regulars on the CBS television show, “Hee Haw,” and have also appeared on The Joey Bishop Show. They recorded on the Capitol label.
25 years ago
Dayville team roping competition scheduled for the Fourth of July
The 1996 Dayville team roping season has begun at the Dayville Roping Arena located across from the red barn on the east end of town.
Parking and admission are free and concessions are available. The action begins at 1 p.m.
Roping events are scheduled for Fourth of July, July 14, July 28, Aug. 18, Labor Day, Sept. 2 and Sept. 8.
All ropings will be ride-ins, progressive and two loops. Entrants must show proof of their rating number.
