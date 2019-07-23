The second Hooked Up & Fast Truckin’ off-road races and mud bogs will shift into action this Saturday and Sunday at the Grant County Fairgrounds. The event features obstacle faces for 4x4 vehicles, buggies, ATV’s and motorcycles plus a team relay race Sunday and drag races both days. Area drivers may enter at a cost of $10 per event with races starting both days at 9:30 a.m. Admission is $3 per person and concessions and door prizes will be available. The races are sponsored by S.T.D. Construction of Prairie City and Tom Chandler Construction of Baker City.