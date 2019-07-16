75 years ago
Sims & Hater take first money in log sawing
The log sawing contest held at the Joaquin Miller Resort last Sunday was won by the team of Sims and Hater, who sawed the 18-inch log through in 17 ½ seconds, to win the first prize of $25. The $15 2nd prize went to Ziere and Logue time 20 seconds, and third prize of $10 to McKrola and Albrey, time 21 ¼ seconds.
The women’s log sawing contest was won by Mrs. Bennett and Mrs. Nicely, their time being 55 seconds, and second money went to Mrs. Sims and Mrs. Rickard.
Sims won the single bucking contest, running the one-man saw through the log in 50 seconds.
50 years ago
Liquor store burglary solved; teenagers party next day
In what one local official termed the “July youth explosion,” local law enforcement authorities solved the burglary of the State Liquor Store in John Day one day last week and a night later rounded up 10 youths between 17 and 19 at a beer party at an apartment on West Main Street.
According to local and State Police, two 17-year-old boys broke the door glass of the liquor store on the night of June 27 and removed 30 fifths of whiskey and a couple of whiskey pints.
Two other youths under 21 face possible charges of receiving and concealing the merchandise. They had purchased the whiskey from the 17-year-olds, police said.
A 15-year-old boy witnessed the burglary from a car in which the two had been riding, but was not implicated by police in the actual thefts.
The liquor store burglary was solved Wednesday by State Police working in cooperation with John Day police.
John Day Police Chief Bob Shannon said the whiskey that was recovered or accounted for is “very close” to State Liquor Control Authority estimated of loss.
“We know what the kids got. A good portion of the whiskey has been recovered,” he said.
State Police Investigator Harold Berg of Baker also was active in the investigation. The youths were picked up Wednesday, when the whiskey was recovered, and questioned by Berg.
According to police, one 17-year-old wrapped a rag around a large rock and smashed the upper portion of the door. One of the youths then crawled inside the store and passed the bottles to the other outside.
Local police said the same youths had been asked to leave the local drive-in theater earlier in the evening for noisy conduct and apparent drinking. However, no alcoholic beverages were then apparent, police added.
Police later in the evening – some two hours after the burglary – stopped the pair and told them to go home since they were in violation of curfew.
The two 17-year-olds face charges of “burglary not of a dwelling” in juvenile court.
According to the police, the two youths who may face receiving and concealing charges poured the whiskey into four-gallon jugs and threw the original containers into the river.
The late Thursday evening raid on the beer party was prompted by telephoned reports of noise. Shannon, Patrolman Smokey Gibson and Prairie City Police Chief Clifford Christensen joined forces to make the raid.
Police said they found four partly consumed cases of beer and additional bottles in the apartment.
Two of the youths were 19 and the remained 18 and 17 – one 18-year-old girl and two 17-year-old girls were included in the group.
The raid occurred at 12:35 a.m. Friday. The celebrants reportedly were making merry in advance of a wedding the next day.
Three of the youths were fined $25 each when they appeared in John Day Municipal Court Monday evening. Three others, who face the same charge of minor in possession of alcoholic beverage, have asked that their cases be continued. Four will be treated as juvenile offenders.
One of the 10 youths was involved in the liquor store burglary, according to police, while another lost an appeal of a minor in possession of beer charge a day earlier in Grant County Circuit Court.
25 years
After 26 years, Betty Zimmerman retires as manager of U.S. Bank’s John Day branch
After 26 years Betty Zimmerman, manager of the John Day branch of the U.S. Bank is retiring. What does she have to say about it, and what is she going to do, well…
“I’m going to do whatever my little heart desires! Basically I’m going to get the play out of my system. I’m going to take a long vacation starting Aug. 1 and make sure I'm back by elk season,” said Zimmerman.
She began working in John Day at the bank on June 1, 1968 as a teller and bookkeeper. At that time the bank was located on Main Street, across from Pioneer Bank where Stagewest Pizza is now.
In 1976 when the new bank building was completed and was moved to its present location on North Canyon Blvd., Zimmerman was promoted to the operations department. Then in 1986 she was again promoted to the assistant manager. Five years later, in 1991 she became bank manager.
Born and raised in St. Cloud, Minnesota, Zimmerman said she had “lots of jobs that provided her with good people experience” before she went to work at the bank.
“People are what banking is all about,” said Zimmerman. “And what has made this job so wonderful, so goof and so rewarding for me have been the people. The customers and the great staff I’ve had the privilege of working with over the years. If it weren’t for all of them, I wouldn’t have reached the position I’m retiring from.”
Zimmerman first settled in Grant County in 1964, and she recalls before this happened, “I fooled around, traveling back and forth for a few years, but I kept coming back to John Day. I knew I wanted to settle here, but jobs weren’t too plentiful. Then when the bank had an opening, I applied and got it!”
Keeping busy won’t be a problem for Zimmerman. She is an avid outdoors person.
“I love being outdoors, especially hunting and fishing,” said Zimmerman. “Riding a four-wheeler and snowmobiling are also high on my list of fun things to do outdoors.”
Zimmerman said some of her vacation will be spent in Minnesota with friends and family, and she also has plans to visit a daughter who lives in Alabama.
“I’m looking forward to seeing my kids and my two grandkids,” said Zimmerman. “This is going to be great. I'm really going to enjoy every minute of my vacation.”
As for future plants, Zimmerman said she will be looking for something to do after all of her fun-time is completed.
“I don’t quite know exactly what yet, but it’ll involve working with people for sure,” she said. “Once a people person, always a people person.”
10 years ago
Too-tall truck pulls down lines
A quiet afternoon came to a crashing halt last Wednesday in John Day.
The action began about 3:45 p.m. as the John Day Police Department received a report of an accident involving a truck and a telephone pole.
According to John Day Police Chief Rich Tirico, a truck heading west on East Main Street struck some overhead lines, pulling down lines and damaging utility poles by the street.
Tirico said one telephone pole was completely destroyed and another was broken in half. He said the wreck brought down lines on both East Main and Dayton streets.
The driver of the truck owned by High Desert Powder Inc. was cited for an over-height load.
Tirico said the truck measured more than 16 feet in height. State law limits such vehicles to no more than 14 feet.
East Main was shut down for 20 minutes after the mishap and traffic was restricted to one lane for two hours. The accident also caused a cable line to pull apart and television service was lost for over two hours.
