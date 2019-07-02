75 years ago
Prairie City young man completes theological course with high honors
John Jackson, son of Dr. and Mrs. C. E. Jackson of Prairie City and graduate of Prairie City High School has recently completed a four-year course in Theology and has been given the degree of Bachelor of Arts in Theology. He and three others received this degree for outstanding merit and scholarship; others who completed the course received the degree of Bachelor of Arts in Christian Science. This makes them eligible to serve as Chaplains in the army.
John received this degree, which is conferred by the state of California, at the Southern Bible School of Pasadena. This Grant County boy also had the honor of being president of the senior class.
John attended bible school in San Francisco, where he completed a two-year course and, was also president of his class at this school both during his freshman and senior years. He also graduated from the Springfield, Missouri theological school which offers a three-year course and, at this school, he also received special honors.
50 years ago
Copenhaver wins nod
Governor Tom McCall Tuesday announced the appointment of Redmond attorney John M. Copenhaver, 45, to the 11th Judicial District Circuit Court, succeeding Judge Robert H. Foley, who has been named to the newly created State Court of Appeals.
Copenhaver’s jurisdiction encompasses Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Gilliam, Jefferson and Wheeler Counties.
After admittance to the Oregon State Bar in 1950, Copenhaver became affiliated with the Redmond law firm of Copenhaver, Larking and Brying. In 1954 he left his practice to serve as a special agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, returning to the firm in 1956.
Copenhaver is presently a director of the Deschutes County Fair Association and active in the Oregon Reclamation Congress.
A 1947 graduate of Willamette University, he received his law degree from Willamette University College of Law in 1950. He is a member of the Central Oregon Bar, Oregon State Bar, American Bar Association, Judicature Society and American Trial Lawyers Association.
10 years ago
A new bridge leads the way
School’s out for summer, but the pedestrian bridge on Inland Street near Humbolt Elementary is open and ready for use.
The bridge is the first element of a construction project that a local Safe Routes to School group, headed by kindergarten teacher Sophie Cosgrove, is working on.
Funding for the bridge was made possible in part with a grant of $2,500 from Bank of Eastern Oregon. Tammy Bremner, city recorder for Canyon City, helped get the project under way and Dennis Dice, owner of Dennis Dice Construction, gave his help and expertise to the project. Mike Cosgrove and Andy Reyes also donated their time.
Carl Reed, who lives near the bridge, cut the ribbon at a ceremony held Tuesday, June 9.
Sophie Cosgrove expressed her appreciation for supporters of the project.
“I appreciate everyone who has helped us progress toward making our goal of a safer route to school a reality,” said Cosgrove.
The bridge is operable, but permanent railing will be installed later this summer.
The next phase of plans includes a gravel-walking trail behind Grant Union High School leading to the bridge. The Shelk Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation has donated $3,000 toward that expense.
Grant County District 3 Superintendent Newell Cleaver also was instrumental in the planning of the projects.
